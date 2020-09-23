Michele Lee Hutchings

Michele Lee Hutchins, 47, of Treasure Island, FL, passed away on September, 5, 2020, at her home, in Florida, with her loving family by her side.\
Born in Malone, NY, November 17, 1972, she was the daughter of Wayne and Judy Tucker Hutchins. She graduated from Franklin Academy in Malone in 1991. In 2002, she was inducted into the Franklin Academy Hall of Fame for Cross Country and Track and Field.
Michele worked as a pharmaceutical sales representative for Omnicel in Florida. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed tennis, bowling, boating, being on the beach, and spending time with her family and friends. She was also a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and her hero, the singer/artist, P!nk. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile that could brighten a room.
She is survived by her father, Wayne Hutchins of Lafargeville, NY, her mother and stepfather, Judy and Daniel Ashlaw of Malone, her Life Partner, Phylecia Hickman-Krebs of Treasure Island, FL, her two sons, Jackson and Mason Benstock of Tampa, FL, her two brothers and a sister-in-law, Wayne and Jennifer Hutchins, Jr. of Lafargeville, NY, and Jay Hutchins of Malone, a stepsister, Kim Ashlaw and her wife, Cheryl Cole of Plattsburgh, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and a special niece Danielle Tatro of Trout River, NY.
Calling hours will be Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Home, in Malone, NY. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 2, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Michael Jablonski officiating.
Burial will be in St. John Bosco Cemetery, in Malone, NY. A Celebration of Her Life will be held immediately following the burial for all friends and family, at the Malone Amvets, on the Whippleville Road, in Malone, NY. Donations may be made in Michele’s memory to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brusofuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are through the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Service, Inc. in Malone, NY.
