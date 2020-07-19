POTSDAM – Certified Nurse Midwife Megan Gagner, DNP, has joined St. Lawrence Health System’s medical team. She is working at Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Birthplace on the third floor.
Ms. Gagner is a familiar face to those in the Obstetrics Department, as she previously worked at Canton-Potsdam Hospital as a labor/delivery, and postpartum nurse.
Ms. Gagner earned her Doctorate of Nursing Practice, as well as her Master of Science in Nursing/Nurse Midwife degrees at Frontier Nursing University, Hyden, Kentucky. She is certified in Advanced Electronic Fetal Monitoring, Neonatal Resuscitation, Advanced Evaluation and Management of Psychiatric Illness in Reproductive-Age Women, and Advanced Cardiac Life Support.
“I am excited to rejoin CPH because it was my home where I had worked for over four years in Labor and Delivery. I know many of the staff, the providers, and the community,” she said. “I grew up in St. Lawrence County and spent the majority of my life here.”
She is a member of the American College of Nurse-Midwives, New York Affiliate; Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses; American Journal of Nursing; and Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society of Nursing.
