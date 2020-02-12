It was a night of individual milestones in NAC varsity boys and girls basketball on Wednesday.
At Chateaugay, senior Jonah McDonald surpassed the all-time scoring mark set just last winter by Canton standout Declan Porter when he tallied 23 points in a 77-41 East Division win at home over Tupper Lake. He now enters the post-season with 1,929 points, and counting. Meanwhile in Malone, senior Payton Poirier surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career in helping Franklin Academy outscore Central rival St. Lawrence Central 57-50 and at Potsdam, Canton Central senior Katie Chisholm did likewise in a 63-42 Central Division win.
The other boys basketball matchup of the night saw OFA pull away to an 87-40 Central win over Gouverneur.
FA 57, SLC 50: The Larries (10-9, 6-7) got off to a promising start with a 12-6 run through the first quarter but were outscored 38-24 over the next two in falling to the Huskies (14-6, 12-2). Poirier struck for a game-high 21 points in becoming the latest member of the 1,000-point club for FA basketball. Daimen Poirier chipped in 12 points followed by Aiden Decillis with eight, Alejandro-Hosea Sosa with five, Jake VanSteenburg with four and Keith Shafer with three while Gavin Barse and Patrick Poupore both finished with two.
For SLC, Steven Horner produced 13 points followed by Cash Feeley with 11, Caeden Taylor with 10 and Ansen Weegar with five. Hayden Perkins and Ethan LaRock finished with four points each and Hunter Arquiett the other three.
The Larries close out their regular season this evening at home to Salmon River starting at 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS GAMES
Canton 63, Potsdam 42: At Potsdam, Chisolm had a game-high 17 points in helping the lead the Lady Golden Bears (17-3, 14-0) past the Lady Sandstoners (4-16, 1-13). Sarah Sieminski tossed through another 14 points as Canton worked its way to a 25-17 halftime lead. Maddie Hoy added 11 points. Hailee Duvall and Emily Wentworth both netted five. Gretchen Warner and Jillian DiSalvo each tallied four as the Lady Golden Bears completed an undefeated run to the regular season banner.
Julia Basford paced Potsdam with 12 points followed by Luca Pecora with 11 and Seirra Cummings with eight. Grace Mattiore and Katelyn Davis each scored four and Sadie Brusso the other three.
The other Central girls games played Wednesday saw St. Lawrence Central drop Salmon River 59-17 and Franklin Academy outscore Massena 54-45 while a pair of East matchups saw Madrid-Waddington halt Parishville-Hopkinton and Chateaugay stop Tupper Lake. In two West games, Hammond downed Morristown 80-23 and Heuvelton held off Harrisville 44-41.
SLC 59, Salmon River 17: At Fort Covington, Maggi Yandoh fired through 24 points and Marissa McLean struck for another 21 to spark the Lady Larries (9-11, 5-9).
Kamea Thomas countered with 12 points, 14 rebounds and nine steals for the Lady Shamrocks (3-17, 1-13).
FA 54, Massena 45: At the Martha Long Slack Sports Facility gym in Massena, the Lady Red Raiders (10-9, 8-6) built a 30-25 halftime lead before falling short to the Lady Huskies (12-7, 10-4) in the Central finale for both squads.
Aryssa Hopps generated a game-high 20 points in the losing cause. Laylah Bingham added 10 points followed by Nova LeGrow with seven and Tsiakoseriio David with four. Hayleigh Armstrong and Shaylena Mandigo closed out the Massena scoresheet with two points each.
Leah Gallagher anchored the FA offense with 19 points followed by Madison Ansari with 17 and Caitlin Douglas with 14 while Jordan Pickering and Ryleigh McCauley both finished with two.
M-W 64, P-H 7: At Parishville, the Lady Yellowjackets scored 22 unanswered points in the first quarter en route to completing an undefeated trek to the East Division banner at 14-0. Alexis Sullivan paced a balanced M-W offense with 14 points followed by Emma Plumley with 11, Anna Brady with eight and Jaelynn Uppstrom with seven. Kayla Dinneen and Lydia Thomas each netted six. Laney Tiernan and Lily LaMere both chipped in four followed by Keli Kingston with two and Grace Plumley with one.
For the Lady Panthers (1-19, 1-12), who scored all seven of their points in the second quarter, Emma Bloom tallied four points and Sydnie Phippen drained a three-pointer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.