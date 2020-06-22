POTSDAM - SUNY Potsdam President Kristin G. Esterberg has named Mark Misiak as the College’s interim athletic director.
Misiak, the Bears women’s soccer coach since 2011, replaces Sharief Hashim, who departs for the same position at Susquehanna University. Misiak assumes his new role on July 1 and will continue to serve as head coach in addition to his administrative responsibilities.
“I am thrilled to announce that Mark Misiak has been appointed interim director of athletics,” Esterberg said. “Mark’s leadership and commitment to the game has led to record-setting achievements for the team and for our Potsdam Bears. Recently, Mark was named Coach of the Year by SUNYAC and continues to make us proud.”
Misiak joined Potsdam’s staff in 2010 as the assistant men’s soccer coach before taking over the women’s program the following summer. As head coach, he’s taken the Bears to new heights. Misiak has guided Potsdam to the SUNYAC Playoffs in each of the last three seasons, the first conference postseason berths in the program’s 33-year history. He’s the team’s all-time winningest coach with 69 victories, 52 of those wins coming in the last five seasons. Misiak has recruited 17 All-SUNYAC players, nearly as many as the 22 in all the years before his arrival.
Under his guidance, the program produced its first All-American (Brooke Falsion ‘19), first three all-district honorees (Falsion, Rylie Murray ‘19, Lexi Dean) and back-to-back SUNYAC Offensive Players of the Year (Falsion in 2018 and Dean in 2019). Other firsts during Misiak’s tenure include the program’s first regional ranking and first conference playoff victory. He was named the 2017 SUNYAC Coach of the Year.
In addition to his coaching duties, Misiak has served on several committees across campus. He’s been involved with the Employee Awards Committee, the Employee Assistance Program and the Bears’ Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). He also spent six years serving on Potsdam’s Faculty Senate; having chaired the admissions committee, while also being part of the Executive Committee during his tenure. Since 2018, Misiak has also served as chair of the Division III United Soccer Coaches (USC) rankings committee for the East Region.
For the last two years, Misiak held the titles of assistant athletic director and director of compliance. He has been responsible for ensuring that all Bears student-athletes and coaches adhere to NCAA bylaws, policies and regulations. He will continue to serve as the director of compliance.
Misiak is a 2010 graduate of Plattsburgh State, where he was a standout for the Cardinals’ men’s soccer program. He is also a Potsdam alum, earning his master’s degree in education from the College in 2012.
Misiak is married to Karen Kus, who currently serves as the College’s assistant director of career services at the Loughheed Center for Applied Learning. This past March, the couple welcomed their first son, Maximilian.
