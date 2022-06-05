AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council suspended the name change referendum that had been set for Saturday.
The decision was based on the recommendation of the Tribal Election Board after a clerical error was noticed on printed absentee ballots, the Tribe said Tuesday.
The Tribal Council will reschedule the referendum and the election board will shred any absentee ballots already received. The vote was slated for Saturday.
Eligible tribal voters will be asked to consider changing “St. Regis Mohawk Tribe” to “Akwesasne Mohawk Tribe.”
“The proposed name change was initially scheduled for a tribal vote during the 2020 Tribal Election. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, holding public meetings to discuss the initiative was not advisable at that time,” Tribal Communications Director Brendan F. White said in a press release. “It was subsequently rescheduled for November 14, 2020; but due to the large number of coronavirus cases it was further postponed, as Tribal Council wanted to ensure the referendum vote was conducted safely and with the largest participation of tribal members in the voting process.”
During the May 2019 and August 2019 tribal meetings, presentations were given on the context and history of “St. Regis” and “Akwesasne.”
Following the presentations, Tribal Council circulated two opinion polls to see if there was support for the name change. In the September 2019 poll, 549 votes were cast, with 61% voting in favor of the formal name change.
The poll collected 15 different name suggestions.
The top name suggestions from the December 2019 poll were submitted for a community vote with “Akwesasne Mohawk Tribe” winning top pick.
Efforts to change the name of the Tribe began about 20 years ago when the ZIP code of 13655 was changed from “Hogansburg, NY” to “Akwesasne, NY.”
It’s unclear when the referendum will be rescheduled.
