Mom feels betrayed by friend who snitched on daughter

Dear Abby,
I have recently found out that someone I thought was a good friend is the person who snitched and got my daughter in serious trouble at school. Our daughters attended the same preschool, middle school and high school. Although they were friends, the friendship was more between us moms.
Before middle school graduation, the students had an outing at the beach. Some of the girls, my daughter included, decided to bring vodka and orange juice. A few days later, my daughter was called to the principal’s office where she was thoroughly reprimanded. I learned from one of the teachers that this “friend” is the person who turned her in.
Why didn’t she come to me and tell me? I almost feel like she wanted my daughter to get in trouble. I have run into her a couple of times and have been cold and distant, but I want to confront her. I was going to write and tell her why. Do you think this is a good idea?
Furious In Florida
I don’t blame you for being upset, but an eighth-grader bringing alcohol to a school celebration is wrong on many levels. I do NOT advise putting anything in writing. Convey your message and get the answer you want by doing it directly, face to face.
Dear Abby,
Thirty years ago, I dated a guy I’ll call Allen. We had a child together. Our relationship ended when I found out I was pregnant. He married a woman he chose over me. I later married someone else, whose name is on my child’s birth certificate.
Fast-forward 30 years. We are now back in each other’s lives. I told my son about his biological father, and they are getting to know each other. Allen has children from his marriage, which lasted about 25 years. His wife is now deceased.
Allen’s two other children and his parents and extended family know nothing about our son. He’s afraid to tell them, although it was before they were born and before he was married. Do you think he should tell everyone?
Secret Keeper In California
Yes, I do. As you stated, this happened before his marriage to his late wife, and your (and his) son should not be regarded as a shameful secret. However, I cannot make this decision FOR Allen, and neither should you. If he isn’t strong enough to stand up and stand by his first child, then you should reconsider your relationship with him.
Dear Abby,
I am 59 years old with a good job. I have a pleasant personality, and I have been told I am attractive. I would love to find someone who would be a very good friend or maybe even a love connection.
The problem is, I wear partials because some of my teeth are missing. I’m very attractive with them in, but I’m afraid if I tell a man I have them, he won’t regard me as attractive anymore. Should I withhold that information until further down the line?
Please advise me because this is holding me back on trying to have a relationship. I don’t want to remain lonely because of this.
Ready For Something In D.C.
You state that you have a good job. If all that’s holding you back from finding a partner is embarrassment about your dentures, contact a dentist and ask if there are other options, such as implants, that might be a solution for you. If there are, it will give you the boost of confidence you are seeking. If not, keep in mind that if you are dating the right man in your age group or older, he shouldn’t have as much a problem with your teeth as you fear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.