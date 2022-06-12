WATERTOWN — Mr. and Mrs. Charles D. Brownell, 1400 Gill St., observed their 65th wedding anniversary on June 1.
Mr. Brownell, son of Wiley and Iva Brownell, married Shirley Ann Wilson, daughter of Walter and Helen Wilson, on June 1, 1957, at Trinity Episcopal Church, with the Rev. Lloyd W. Clark officiating.
Honor attendants were Beverly More, Watertown, sister of the bride; and Carlton Brownell, Renton, Wash., brother of the groom.
Mrs. Brownell, a 1956 graduate of Watertown High School, is retired from the environmental service at Mercy Hospital, Watertown. She is a past member of American Legion Post 61 auxiliary and North Side Improvement League and BSA, presented with District Award of Merit and was a member for 23 years.
Mr. Brownell attended Watertown High School and worked as a journeyman machinest. He worked at Carthage Machine, New York Air Brake, Ensine Carburetor Co., Anaheim, Calif., LaField Manufacturing, Santa Fe Springs, Calif., and Black Clawson Co., where he did his journeymanship and worked for 11 years. Mr. Brownell then worked at the former Bomax Inc. for 31 years, where he was the supervisor of the tool and dye department, retiring in 2001.
He is a past member of Eagles Club, Elks Club, North Side Improvement League and BSA; is an Eagle Scout and was presented with the Silver Beaver Award and was a member for 50 years.
The couple has six children, Charlotte Grandjean, Charles D. Brownell Jr., Sandra L. Amo and Barbara J. Faibish, all of Watertown, Edward D. Brownell, LaFargeville, and Glenn A. Brownell, Black River; 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
