LOWVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Phillip M. Bush, Hummingbird Lane, will soon celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.
The couple was united in marriage on Oct. 7, 1950, at the House of the Good Shepard, Tenafly, N.J. Honor attendants were Henry Thisse, friend of the groom; and Shirley Harrington Jones, friend of the bride.
Phillip Bush, son of the late Henry and Laurana Bush, graduated from Lowville Free Academy in 1945. His bride, Shirley, daughter of the late Leon and Margaret Secor, graduated the following year. Mr. Bush was the youngest in a family of eleven children; and Mrs. Bush was an only child. They met in intermediate algebra class; the rest, as they say, was history. They remember dancing to music from a jukebox in the old gym … and he reminisces about rolling his pant legs up to wade across the Black River flats to come to Lowville to “court” her.
Phillip remained at Lowville Academy as a postgraduate so that he could participate in sports during the fall semester, then enlisted in the US Navy in January of Shirley’s senior year. Shirley graduated and went on to attend Potsdam State Teachers’ College (later SUNY Potsdam). She was in her first year on the job as a teacher when the two were married.
Shirley began teaching in a one-room schoolhouse for the Beaver River Central School District and continued to work for the district for 13 years. In 1968, she came to teach at Lowville Academy and Central School, where she remained until retirement in 1991. Mrs. Bush has remained active with her alma mater, helping to plan class reunions and the bicentennial celebration of the school. She serves on the Lowville Academy and Central School Alumni Board.
After leaving the service, Phillip sold life insurance for Metropolitan Life for 21 years. He continued work in this arena as an agent for Unity Life for 3 years, then entered the food service industry, managing Lloyd’s of Lowville Diner for 3 years. He ran the AMF lunch counter for 10 years, retiring in 1992. Mr. Bush is a charter member of the Lowville Lions Club, Lowville Elks Lodge 1605 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He enjoys playing golf and is a life member of Carlowden Country Club.
Together, the couple raised six children in Lowville. They have 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, with two more of the latter expected in the spring. Although they have different interests — Phillip loves sports and athletics, while Shirley leans more toward music and reading — in recent years they’ve both come to enjoy watching Yankees baseball and following local sports teams.
In this year of social distancing, several zoom calls are planned to celebrate this milestone. Family is scattered from Northern New York to Pennsylvania and the Carolinas, as well as Tennessee, Illinois and Texas, so they’re hoping to mark the occasion in style.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.