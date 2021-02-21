BELLEVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Rod Morenus celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 20.
Mr. Morenus, son of David. C. Morenus Jr. and Minerva Colwell Morenus, married Cathy Dick, daughter of James V. Dick Sr. and Betty Brooks Dick, on Feb. 21, 1971, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, Adams, with the Rev. Norman Poupore officiating. Mr. Poupore called the couple Bridget and Cool Cat.
Honor attendants were Sally Trowbridge and Dale Colwell, cousin of the groom.
Mrs. Morenus graduated from Belleville Central School in 1970 and worked at Dairylea, Crescent Corset and Lally’s, Adams, before baby sitting for several children over the years. To this day, there are still children who remember her phone number. She found her dream job as a food service worker at Belleville School in 1987, where she worked until retiring in 2013. Mrs. Morenus enjoys cooking for family and friends. She loves “The Wizard of Oz” and collecting.
Mr. Morenus graduated in 1967 from Saranac Lake central School and worked at the Pontiac Theatre, where he met Cliff Robertson, Sidney Poitier and Judy Carres. He worked in landscaping in Underhill, Vt., before coming to Ellisburg when his father passed away and met Cathy. He worked at the milk plant, Queens Farms, for 27 years until they closed and worked at Stature Electric, Watertown, for 15 years until retirement in 2014.
Mr. and Mrs. Morenus enjoy being outside, wether walking to the creek behind their house, cookouts, bonfires and anything with family and friends, especially grandchildren. They are NASCAR fans, with Dale Sr. and Dale Jr. being their favorites.
The couple has two children, Kelly, Adams; and Chad (Jill), Myrtle Beach, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Jon and Kylie, Adams.
