Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Steria celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday.
They were married at the Beaver Falls Methodist Church, with the Rev. Richard Northup officiating. Honor attendants were Bob West and Carol Robbins-Allen.
Mrs. Steria graduated from Beaver Falls Central School in 1968 and from Utica School of Practical Nursing. She worked as an LPN for Carthage Area Hospital for 20 years before completing her RN education through Jefferson Community College, Watertown. She continued working at Carthage Area Hospital, as an RN, for another 20 years, retiring in 2013.
Mr. Steria graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1965. He worked on his father’s farm and then at Lyndecker Excavating and Trucking for two years before going to work at Fibermark, retiring in 2012 after 23 years of service.
Mr. Steria is the son of Harold and Doris Steria. Mrs. Steria is the daughter of Earl “Chub” and Jean Yousey.
They enjoy family gatherings, especially at their camp on Keener Hill, Martinsburg, and time with their grandchildren.
The couple has two sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Roberta Steria, Lowville; and Lucas and Lindsay Steria; and 17 grandchildren.
