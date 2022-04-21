MALONE — Multiple Correctional Officers sustained injuries following an attack at Upstate Correctional Facility on Tuesday.
In released information provided by the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, Inc. (NYSCOPBA), three officers needed to receive treatment for injuries at Alice Hyde Medical Center and another three officers were injured following an attack by two inmates at the maximum security correctional facility.
The incident occurred on Tuesday when inmates were being prepped to enter a classroom for scheduled programming, according to the release from the union.
One of the inmates refused an officer’s directions and raised his hands at the officer in a threatening manner.
The officer then grabbed the inmate refusing to cooperate into a body hold as a second officer responded to the situation.
The inmate was then able to break free and strike the responding officer in the head and body before turning his attention back onto the first officer and struck the officer in the head.
In the midst of the assault, a second inmate ran from the classroom and struck both officers from behind before kicking and punching a third officer in the head as he responded to the scene.
After the assault, the second inmate attempted to flee from the scene and pepper spray was used with no effect.
Additional staff of the correctional facility responded to the scene and successfully handcuffed the inmate after restraining him in body holds.
The first inmate in the initial attack was also placed in body holds, but remained uncooperative and combative. More pepper spray was used and staff on scene was able to handcuff the inmate.
Both inmates in the altercation were then removed from the scene and placed in Special Housing Units to await determined disciplinary charges.
According to the NYSCOPBA, three officers were treated by facility medical staff before being transported to the hospital.
One of those officers sustained a fractured nasal bone and a strained neck. The second officer was treated for a head injury and neck strain. The third officer was treated for a laceration on his lip and multiple abrasions.
While the three officers were not able to return to duty due to the severity of their injuries, the other three officers involved in the incident were treated by facility medical staff for shoulder, knee, and back injuries before resuming their duties at Upstate Correctional Facility.
According to the NYSCOPBA, the first inmate, 25, is serving a 15 year sentence following his conviction in Bronx County in 2019 for first degree manslaughter, first degree attempted assault, and two counts of assault.
The second inmate involved with the incident Tuesday is currently serving an 11 year sentence following a conviction in New York County in 2016 for first degree robbery and first degree attempting to promote prison contraband.
“All we have seen since HALT went into effect on April 1st is a rise in violence against staff and other inmates in correctional facilities across the state,” NYSCOPBA Northern Region Vice President John Roberts said in a prepared statement. “On the same day of the Upstate attack, an inmate was slashed across the face by another inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility which caused a laceration from the inmate’s mouth to his ear. With a disciplinary system that is weakened to a level that it has little or no deterrence, all our members can rely on is for county district attorney offices to prosecute inmates who attack staff and other inmates when it is appropriate. Without it, there is little or no defense for continued attacks.”
