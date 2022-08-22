MALONE — Foothills Art Society hosted a murder mystery walk Saturday that drew sleuths to downtown businesses.
Nine downtown businesses helped make the murder mystery event possible, Foothills said in a new release. The game was based on the 1935 trial of mobster Dutch Schultz in Malone.
Twenty-two players, called detectives, roamed local stores and restaurants, interviewing “suspects” in an effort to find the culprit of the fictitious murder, according to the release.
The arts organization plans to hold the event on an annual basis, and each year’s theme will be based on a historical event that took place in the village.
The event was sponsored by Explore Adirondack Frontier and Bare Hill Correctional Facility, and supported by the Malone Golf Club, Happy Nails and Midway Market, the release said.
Downtown businesses participating as suspect locations included Adirondack 1892, Downtown Artist Cellar, Fleming’s Fine Furniture, Focal Point, Giuseppe’s Pizza, The Hearth, St. Dismas Village Church, DefCon Fitness and the International Border Company.
The murder mystery event’s cast of suspects included Tamara Murphy as Gabby Gamble, Annie Raville as Lucy Spender, Patrick Pietrykowski as Dusty Papers, Tommi Hanson as Rev. Holly Lula, Steve Garneau as Sparky Ember, Gwen Hallsmith as Juana B. Anairez, Michael Taub as Carlos Anairez, John Inns as Waylin Child, and Lorraine Cartier as Gree D. Orfun.
Cartier said the event received positive feedback form local business owners, citing Craig Franz of Fleming’s Furniture who said the event was a fantastic idea that brought new customers to the store, and Oscar Amaya of Giuseppe’s Pizza, who said it was great to see people on Main Street and added that he hopes the event continues in the future.
