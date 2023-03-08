Murder trial continues in Pulaski

PULASKI – Murder happens in an instant, but the wheels of justice grind on for days in mincing the crime to bits. So it’s been at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse here for the past week where two men face those grinding wheels and a jury of their peers for the attempted murder of an alleged Fulton drug dealer and the murder of his friend.
Alton Brown, 37, and Norman Newsome, 39, both of Syracuse are charged with second degree murder, second degree attempted murder, and first degree robbery in the early morning Dec. 4, 2021 shooting murder of 41-year-old Aaron A. Smith and the attempted murder of 42-year-old Russell Bardin, at the residence of both men, 610 Rochester St., Fulton.
Their alleged accomplice, 30-year-old Britani E. Yerdon of Syracuse, was convicted of those same charges in a plea deal in the summer of 2022 and is presently serving a prison sentence of 23 years to life.
Yerdon was the first of the three to be arrested in Syracuse at the home of Brown’s uncle just two days after the shootings on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. It was there and then a loaded Smith & Wesson 9 mm Parabellum caliber handgun, later determined by ballistics to be the murder weapon, was found.
One week later, on Dec. 13, Newsome was arrested 200 miles southeast in Salt Point, Dutchess County, according to police, brought there by his wife who drove up to Syracuse to retrieve him and assisted in hiding him in a Dutchess County hotel and at her brother’s residence. According to court records, while leaving Syracuse, Newsome threw his cellphone out the window onto the side of Interstate 81, allegedly out of concern about being tracked through it. The phone was recovered from the shoulder of the road by police prior to his arrest.
Alton Brown was the last to be arrested on Dec. 22 on the same murder and robbery charges as Yerdon and Newsome, but police were surveilling him as early as later in the day of the Dec. 4 murder. They stopped him leaving his uncle’s Syracuse residence, the same residence where Yerdon was later found, and arrested him on felony drug charges after allegedly finding 42 grams of cocaine on him.
In a Dec. 6 call to his father, who then three-ways the call to include his uncle Will, Alton Brown begins:
“Uncle Will, what’s up man?”
Uncle Will: “Is this line secure?”
Alton Brown: “No, no it’s not. No it’s not. Did they find anything, yes or no?”
Uncle Will: “Zero, zero. No.”
Alton Brown: “Zero?”
Uncle Will: “I know exactly what you’re talking about, zero.”
Alton Brown: “Did you get rid of, get rid of it for me?”
Uncle Will: “I took care of it, I took care of it.”
Alton Brown: “Break it down, break it down, break it down! Nothing, everywhere. Sewer, sewer, sewer, sewer!”
Uncle Will: “I got you, I got you.”
Possibly unbeknownst to all of them, the 9 mm handgun was already in police possession.
Britani Yerdon had been pressured by her sister to tell the police who else was involved in the murder. Yerdon responded, “I can’t do that.” And to her sister’s insistent “You gotta f’n spill it,” Yerdon again, “I can’t. I can’t.”
Again, for a third time, her sister exhorted, “And you know who f’n did this and you need to f’n spill it,” Yerdon once again replied, “I can’t.”
Yerdon’s statement to police, given to State Police Investigator Timothy Dougherty and Investigator Justin Morrison of the Fulton Police follows. It is only to be taken as Yerdon’s version of what happened. A great deal of its veracity is questionable and has been disputed in the present trial of Brown and Newsome.
On December 5th, 2021, I, Investigator Timothy J. Dougherty, Troop D Major Crimes, and Investigator Justin Morrison, of SP Fulton BCI, interviewed Britani Yerdon at Fulton PD. The following is summary of same:
The interview began at approximately 2:48 PM with Yerdon being read her Miranda warnings at 2:53 PM. Yerdon waived her right to legal counsel and agreed to discuss the incident. At no point since being detained had Yerdon inquired about what was being investigated. When I did ask her if she knew what we wanted to discuss with her, Yerdon stated “I assume I know” and then stated she believed we wanted to talk to her because she’d been hiding in a room “during the incident” the other night. It was confirmed that we were investigating a shooting which had occurred in the City if Fulton on Saturday morning December 4th,2021 and Yerdon confirmed she was present at said shooting.
Yerdon stated she’d been communicating with a friend named Rusty Bardin throughout the day on Friday, December 3rd. She stated she initiated contact with Bardin and had hoped to make her way to Fulton sometime in the afternoon of December 3rd, but had a difficult time getting a ride. She stated she’d known Rusty for approximately 6 years and the two had been romantically/sexually involved at times. She stated they had a very close relationship and that several years ago she’d saved Rusty’s life after an overdose. She stated since that time, the two had an intense relationship. However, she stated they both dated other people and at times she felt that Rusty was more into her than she was him. She stated while the two were close, they hadn’t seen each other in “years”.
Yerdon stated she and Bardin communicated throughout the day, attempting to make plans to get together. She stated she didn’t recall specifically how they were in communication, stating they may have talked on the phone, text one another, or used Facebook messenger. She stated she was ultimately able to make contact with a friend she identified as “Jackie” who agreed to drive Yerdon to Fulton. She stated she did not know “Jackie’s” last name and was unable to describe her car. She stated Jackie was an older lady who would sometimes give her rides, but provided no additional information. She stated she would contact Jackie either by talking on the phone or via text message. However, she was unable to provide Jackie’s phone number. Yerdon stated she believed that Jackie had picked her up at an unknown time outside the residence at 102 Mooney Ave. in Syracuse, and had driven her to Fulton. She was vague when describing the ride to Fulton but mentioned missing an exit, possibly going to a friend’s, and then Jackie drove her to a bar where she and Rusty Bardin had made plans to meet. ·
Yerdon was unable to say what time she got to the bar, but stated she hung out there for a little while with Barden until Barden needed to go pick someone up who she believed he said was his boss. Yerdon stated she accompanied Barden to go pick up this individual, then the three all returned to the bar. She stated at the bar, Bardin played pool for a bit and stated also at the bar was a female she learned lived with Bardin named Amanda, and another scruffy haired male who she didn’t know. She stated she believes she’d previously been incarcerated with Amanda and may be a distant relative of hers, but the two didn’t know each other well.
Yerdon stated after Bardin played pool for a bit, she left with him in his vehicle and the two went to Taco Bell. She stated at this time, Amanda, her boyfriend, and the guy she and Bardin had previously picked up all remained at the bar. Yerdon stated after going through the drive thru at Taco Bell, she and Bardin returned to his residence on Rochester Street, in the city of Fulton. Yerdon stated this was the first time she’d ever been in said residence. Yerdon stated when they walked into the residence, she saw a male asleep on the couch and that this male was nude from the waist down. She stated Bardin said this male was “like a brother”, but she stated she did not get his name and did not meet him as he was asleep the entire time she was in the home. She stated nobody else was at the home. She stated once in the home, she and Bardin went directly to his bedroom. She stated once in his room that Bardin was trying to get intimate with her, but she was reluctant to do so because she has a boyfriend. She stated she did take off her shirt, but they did not engage in sexual intercourse. She stated her primary objective was to get high, knowing Bardin was a drug dealer. She said she did smoke crack cocaine while in Bardin’s room, but stated she was struggling to do so because she didn’t have a proper smoking device. She stated she did not observe Bardin use any narcotics and that he claimed to be clean. She did state she believes he may be a “closet user” and he did go in and out of the room several times so it’s possible he was hiding his drug use.
Yerdon stated at some point while they were together, Bardin got either a message or a phone call from someone and he then told her that he needed to leave to go pick someone up. She stated as Bardin got dressed and prepared to leave, she went to the bathroom. She stated while in the bathroom, she heard a gunshot and then head Bardin screaming, “I don’t have anything.” She stated she heard one male voice, which she described as being muffled and quiet but assertive. She was unable to make out what this voice was saying but stated it was not screaming and was clearly not trying to draw attention. Bardin, however, continued to scream “I don’t have anything” as additional shots were being fired. She stated she remained in the bathroom hiding until the shots had stopped and it appeared the suspect(s) were gone. She claimed she heard a total of three shots fired. She stated once she believed it was safe to do so, she exited the bathroom and observed Bardin laying outside the bathroom, unresponsive. She stated after seeing him on the ground, she went back to Bardin’s bedroom and retrieved her belongings and prepared to leave. She stated after grabbing her belongings, she kicked in the door to Bardin’s “safe room”, which was a locked room where she understood he kept narcotics that he sells. She stated she did so because she felt like she needed to get high because she was so upset about the incident. She stated she did gain access to the “safe room” but couldn’t find a light in the room. She stated she couldn’t see anything in the room because it was so dark, and was unable to locate any narcotics. She stated she therefore left the room and exited the home. She stated as she left the home, she went directly outside and did not see anyone else inside, including the male who had previously been sleeping on the couch. She stated she did not observe the suspect(s). She stated as she left the scene, she called “Jackie” who was still in the area and returned to pick her up. She stated she believed she walked towards 7th Street when she left and was picked up in the area of the corner by 7th Street. She was noncommittal about the exact pick up spot.
Yerdon stated there were other individuals in Jackie’s car when she was picked up, but stated she wasn’t “paying attention” and couldn’t tell if they were male or female. She stated she remembered having her phone with her when she got in the car, but stated she never called 9-1-1 at any point because she was too afraid. She stated Jackie then drove her back to the Syracuse area and she slept the entire way home. She stated Jackie made no stops on the way home and she drove her back to Mooney Avenue. She stated at some point after returning to Mooney Avenue, she realized she did not have her phone with her and she stated she did not know what had happened to it.
Yerdon was questioned about her boyfriend who was identified as Alton Brown, who goes by the nickname “Black”. She stated Black was at the residence on Mooney Avenue when she returned home, but stated they did not discuss the incident. She stated while she and Black are together, Black also has a wife. She described herself as Black’s side piece. She stated Black had been in Oswego earlier in the day on December 3rd, 2021, but refused to provide any additional information about where he’d been claiming he had nothing to do with the incident, therefore she didn’t want to talk about him. She stated after she’d returned to Mooney Avenue, she remained there all day Saturday, December 4th. She stated she only left the home once to walk to get a pack of cigarettes. She stated she was at the home alone as Black had left at an unknown time and never returned home Saturday afternoon or any point Sunday.
Yerdon claimed to have no knowledge as to who was responsible for the shooting, however appeared to be evasive throughout the interview. She stated Bardin was a drug dealer and therefore likely had many enemies. In addition, she stated he was somewhat flashy and had posted on social media that he’d recently purchased a new vehicle which would make people believe he had a lot of money and would therefore be a good target to rob.
Yerdon ultimately invoked her right to legal counsel at which point the interview was concluded. No statement was secured. The entirety of the interview was video recorded. Said recording will be maintained by Fulton PD and a copy of said footage is attached to this lead. Additionally, I completed a 710.30 Notice documenting admissions made by Yerdon relative to being at the scene, attempting to steal drugs from Bardin, and leaving without calling 9-1-1.
The girlfriend of murder victim Aaron Smith was Bardin’s housemate. She and Smith lived in a repurposed garage on Bardin’s property. Her name is Amanda Squadrito. She was at Bardin’s house along with Aaron Smith the night he was killed. In her statement to police about that night, Squadrito said she and Smith accompanied Bardin to a bar where he met up with Yerdon. She said Bardin and Yerdon left for Bardin’s home before she and Smith did. They arrived later to find to men in bandanas over their faces on the porch, but paid them no mind and entered the Bardin residence only to have the two men then push their way into the house too. According to Squadrito’s statement, Smith was on his way to the bathroom when he was shot within seconds of entering the house. She then ran to the garage and hid. She heard more shots and Yerdon screaming, “Did you get the jewelry?” and “Just kick down the door.” Squadrito said she found Bardin lying face down on the bloody floor. She had seen Smith go down when shot but said he was no longer there. She then called 9-1-1.
The trial of Brown and Newsome continues as of Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
