NORFOLK - The Norwood-Norfolk Central varsity basketball teams closed out the regular season by gaining an NAC East Division sweep at home over St. Regis Falls Friday night.
GIRLS GAME
In the first game of the night, the Lady Flyers (13-6, 12-2) steadily pulled away from a 16-4 first-quarter lead as Kylee Kellison struck for a game-high 19 points in the winning effort. Emma Schiavone chipped in 11 followed by KJ Belmore with nine, Brianna Stratton with six, Stephanie Bock with five and Caryn Perretta with three. Shelby Vallance and Courtney North contributed two points each and Tiffany Fisher one.
Kaitlyn Arcadi led the Lady Saints (9-9, 7-7) with 12 points followed by Rhea Work with eight while Abigail Greguire, Calista Fraser and Kiara Bailey all tallied two.
Both squads will now gear up to compete in their respective Section 10 tournaments with N-N opening their chase for Class C honors on Friday with a semifinal round matchup at home against St. Lawrence Central while SRF will begin the Class D playoffs on Wednesday. The other Class C semifinal pits Brushton-Moira at top-seeded Madrid-Waddington.
BOYS GAME
In the boys game at Norfolk on Friday, the Flyers (12-8, 7-7) raced out to a 25-11 lead by the end of the first quarter en route to completing the twinbill sweep over the Saints (2-16, 2-12). Luke Allen led a balanced N-N offense with 15 points followed by Levi Sochia with 14, Nick Burke with 12, Cole Perretta with 11, Issaiah Gillespie-Chicione with 10 and Jacob Smith-Gay with five. Xavier Jenkins and Michael Richards both finished with three and Cole Jock with two.
Derek Prevost had three three-pointers and went 7-9 from the foul line in leading all scorers with 28 points in the losing cause. Cody Reuss added 13 points followed by Hunter Fefee with six and Nathan Mayville with three.
The Flyers head into the Section 10 Class C semifinals, which are set for next Thursday, while the Saints tip-off the Class D playoffs on Tuesday.
OTHER GAMES
Another NAC East boys finale Friday night saw Madrid-Waddington down Parishville-Hopkinton 80-35 while a pair of West Division girls matchups had Hammond stopping Hermon-DeKalb 61-25 at the SUNY Canton Fieldhouse and Heuvelton beating Morristown 49-38.
M-W 80, P-H 35: At Madrid, the Yellowjackets (16-4, 12-2) outscored the Panthers 21-8 in building a 35-19 halftime lead and sealed the win with a 27-5 fourth-quarter surge. Trent Lashua anchored the winning offense with a game-high 24 points. Kyle Stoners tossed through another 16 followed by Jacob Murphy with 14, Sage Cordwell with eight, Drew Harmer with seven, Brennan Harmer with four and Jacob Morgan with three while Nick Beldock and Colby Beldock finished wih two apiece,
Peyton Snell paced P-H (7-13, 5-9) with 13 points followed by Burt Chevier with nine, Lawson Snell with six, Pat Caringi with four, Andrew Wright with two and Sam Clark-Vallance with one.
The Yellowjackets begin defense of their sectional Class C title with a semifinal round matchup at home on Thursday while the Panthers will open the Class D tournament on Tuesday.
