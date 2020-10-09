NORFOLK - The Norwood-Norfolk Central varsity boys soccer team opened the long-awaited 2020 NAC East Division season by outlasting Chateaugay 2-1 on Friday.
“It was just exciting to be out playing soccer again,” noted Flyers coach Natalie Lucas. “Even with all the rules and regulations in place because of COVID, I think everyone is appreciative to even be able to play.”
After a scoreless first period, N-N opened the scoring four minutes into the second when junior Ryan Emlaw converted on the rebound of a shot from outside the box by senior co-captain Hayden Bullock.
“I’m just loving that we’re getting the opportunity to play,” noted Bullock, one of seven seniors honored at halftime by coach Lucas. “It was a little strange out there playing with a mask on. When I started sweating, it made the mask heavy but once the game got going and I got caught up in the moment, I didn’t even notice I was wearing it.”
“For a while before school started, we didn’t even know if we were going to have a season. It feels great to be back out on the field,” he added.
The Bulldogs, who have no seniors listed on the roster and consist mainly of sophomores, pulled even when a hard shot from outside the box by sophomore Tyson Beaudin deflected off a Flyer defender and into the lower left corner of the goal with 29:42 left in regulation.
N-N regained the lead on a three-way passing sequence that started with a Ryan LaShomb throw-in from the right sideline near midfield to Cade St. Andrews. After controlling the ball away from a Chateaugay defender, St. Andrews sent a short pass toward the middle to Adam Niles, who quickly moved the ball across the top of the box where Emlaw ran it down and escorted it into the back of the next with 14:26 remaining.
Making his N-N goaltending debut, senior Noah Dominy handled seven shots backstopping the win while junior Alexander Stout logged eight saves for Chateaugay.
The Flyers are slated to host East rival Brushton-Moira next Saturday starting at 10 a.m. while the Bulldogs welcome P-H on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
In other 2020 NAC boys soccer season openers Friday, OFA pulled away to a 7-3 Central Division win over Franklin Academy and Heuvelton beat West rival Hammond 5-2.
OFA 7, FA 3: Under the lights in Ogdensburg, the visiting Huskies got the early lead when Hans Schumacher connected from Ryan Johnston just six minutes into the game but the Blue Devils countered with the next four goals and never looked back.
Karson LaRose led the way with three goals and two assists in the convincing win. Franklin Brach, Cooper Garvey and Holden Woods scored the other goals while David Vernsey blocked seven shots working the crease for the win.
Schumacher finished with a pair of goals while Johnston tallied a goal and assist and Aiden Langdon posted 11 saves.
Heuvelton 5, Hammond 2: At Hammond, Braedan Free struck for a pair of goals while Matt Basford and Dustin Dodd each logged a goal and assist and Tristan Young handled 12 shots.
For Hammond, Tyler Fleming and Cooper Bennett tallied the goals and Lukas McQueer recorded 16 saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
A pair of girls soccer debuts played Friday saw FA outlast OFA 2-1 in the lone Central matchup and Hammond blanked Heuvelton 2-0 in a West Division opener.
FA 2, OFA 1: At Malone, Ryleigh McCauley scored a goal and set up the other by Brooke Pritchard as the host Lady Huskies built a 2-0 lead seven minutes into the game then held on for the win after Brinley Frederick pulled the Lady Blue Devils to within one midway through the second half.
Madison Ansari worked the crease for 10 saves in the winning effort while Emma Chapman turned away seven shots for OFA.
Hammond 2, Heuvelton 0: At Heuvelton, Avery Kenyon generated both goals and Jordan Kloepping was counted on to stop three shots in posting the shutout win.
Emma LaFaver recorded 10 stops in the losing cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.