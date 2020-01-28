The Norwood-Norfolk Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central varsity girls basketball teams worked their way to NAC East Division wins on their homecourts on Monday.
N-N 47, Tupper Lake 17: At Norfolk, the visiting Lady Jacks (1-14, 0-9) scored the opening basket but the Lady Flyers (9-5, 8-1) reeled off the next 19 points of the quarter and never looked back. Kylee Kellison tossed through a game-high 17 points followed by Emma Schiavone with eight and Stephanie Bock with six. Shelby Vallance, Brianna Stratton and Courtney North all finished with four. KJ Belmore and Tiffany Fisher rounded out the winning scoresheet with two apiece.
For Tupper Lake, Caydence Tyo and Elaina Daniels netted four points each. Sierah LaValley and Shannon Soucy both netted three followed by Katherine Harriman with two and Mercedes Charland with one.
The Lady Flyers are slated to play at East rival St. Regis Falls on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
C-P 31, Brushton-Moira 25: At Colton, the Lady Colts (7-8, 4-5) trailed 7-2 after the first quarter and were down 19-16 heading into the fourth where they found their stride and outscored the Lady Panthers 15-6 to come away with the win.
Kiana Holge scored six of her game-high 13 points in the fourth quarter in sparking the winning effort. Alexus Cuthbert also netted six of her nine in the final frame. Emma Clemo chipped in four points followed by Isabelle Vaccaro with three and Jaeleigh Jacot with two.
Kyla Phelan led BMC (2-11, 2-7) with eight points. Emma Russell and Kennedy Hebert added five apiece followed by Alyssa Poirier with four and Natalie Palmer with two.
The Lady Colts are scheduled to play at Chateaugay on Thursday starting at 7:15 p.m.
In the other two NAC East games Monday, St. Regis Falls downed Parishville-Hopkinton 45-29 and Madrid-Waddington remained undefeated atop the division with a 56-34 win over Chateaugay. West Division games Monday saw Heuvelton beat Lisbon 56-30, Hammond handle Harrisville 83-34 and Hermon-DeKalb drop Morristown 59-32.
SRF 45, P-H 29: At Parishville, the Lady Saints (6-5, 5-3) steadily worked their way to a commanding 25-13 halftime lead as Kaitlyn Arcadi fired through 24 points followed by Leah Walker with nine, Calista Fraser with six, Maisie Hastings with three, Kiara Bailey with two and Leah Wheeler with one.
For the Lady Panthers (1-14, 0-9), Kelly Bloom netted seven points followed by Marygrace Guiney with six, Autumn MacWilliams with five, Emma Bloom with four and Neveah Phillips with three while Sydnie Phippen and Brenna Woods both finished with two.
P-H is scheduled to be eight back in action tonight with a game at Brushton-Moira starting at 6:30 p.m.
CENTRAL DIVISION
The NAC Central Division games played Monday saw St. Lawrence Central turn back Potsdam 56-32, OFA outlast Massena 49-41, Gouverneur beat Salmon River 59-24 and Canton deny Franklin Academy 37-34.
SLC 56, Potsdam 32: At Brasher Falls, the Lady Larries (8-8, 4-6) ran out to a 16-6 lead through the first quarter and led 55-25 heading into the fourth. Marissa McLean connected on five three-pointers in leading the winning offense with 25 points. Maggi Yandoh tossed through another 15 followed by Kenadee Love with six. Abbi Lemieux and Mackenzie Moreau added four apiece and Brooke Rubado the other two.
Katelyn Davis paced the Potsdam offense with 12 points followed by Shawna Cummings with seven, Seirra Cummings with six, Grace Mattimore with three and Julia Basford with two while Jessica Blackmer and Wynter Langlois both tallied a free throw.
Potsdam is slated to travel to Malone to face Franklin Academy on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
OFA 49, Massena 41: At the Martha Long Slack Sports Facility gym, the teams traded big runs in the first half and the Lady Blue Devils (10-4, 6-3) survived a 22-45 shooting night from the foul line in downing the Lady Red Raiders (8-7, 6-4).
Aryssa Hopps led the Massena offense with 10 points. Kailey Peets scored all nine of her points in the second quarter where the Lady Red Raiders erased a 20-2 deficit with a 19-3 run that cut the deficit to 23-21 at the half.
OFA regrouped to outscored Massena 19-12 in the fourth and traded baskets in the fourth to gain the win.
Also contributing toward the Lady Red Raider offense were Hayleigh Armstrong with six points, Shaylena Mandigo and Laylah Bingham with five apiece, Tsiakoseriio David with three, Savannah Gauthier with two and Nova LeGrow with one.
Emily Farrand led all scorers with 20 points in the winning effort. Riley Hough chipped in 10. Hailey Reed and Abigail Raven added seven apiece followed by Gabrielle Morley with three while Brinley Frederick and Grace Hilbourne both netted a free throw.
Massena is slated to play at Salmon River on Thursday starting at 6 p.m.
N-N 44, Potsdam 41: In an interdivisional game played Saturday at Norfolk, Fisher hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Lady Flyers past the Lady Sandstoners, who had built a 29-15 halftime lead. Fisher finished with six points along with Stratton while Kellison struk for a game-high 18 followed by Schiavone with 11, Belmore with two and Bock with one.
Potsdam was led by Luca Pecora and Basford with 12 points each followed by Seirra Cummings with nine and Shawna Cumming with four while Sadie Brusso and Mattimore both finished with two.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Norwood-Norfolk boys held on for a 65-55 interdivisional win over Potsdam on Saturday while the lone NAC game played Monday saw Gouverneur gain a 58-48 Central Division win over Salmon River.
N-N 65, Potsdam 55: At Norfolk, the Flyers (10-4, 5-4) ran out to an 18-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 52-31 heading into the fourth where the Sandstoners (0-14, 0-10) finished with a 24-13 run.
Cole Perretta generated a team-high 26 points in the winning effort followed by Luke Allen with 15, Nick Burke with 10 and Ryan LaShomb with six. Zavier Jenkins and Levi Sochia each chipped in three and Michael Richards the other two.
Noah Dominy pumped through a game-high 27 points in the losing cause. Aiden Stickles added eight while Ashton Herrick, Kameron Murdock, Francesco Polenta and Will Roda all finished with five.
Both squads return to their league schedules this evening with N-N headed to East rival Tupper Lake and Potsdam hosting St. Lawrence Central in a Central Division matchup. Both games are scheduled to tip-off at 7:15 p.m.
Gouverneur 58, Salmon River 48: In Fort Covington, the Wildcats (4-10, 2-7) were hot at the start and outscored the host Shamrocks 21-12 in the first quarter. Gouverneur increased its lead by two points at the half and tacked on another point to its lead in the third, then held off a late Salmon River surge for the win.
Caden Storie paced the Wildcats with a game-high 23 points, while Garret Leclair and Connor Wood finished with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Brock Cox was limited to just four free throws. Sullivan Rumble added four points to the win, as Carter Simmons and Cayden Stowell completed the output with two points each.
Rarennenha:wi Cook-Francis led the Shamrocks (6-10, 2-8) with 12 points, as Tyler Huto came off the bench and struck for 11. Kyran Skidders added nine points to the SRC effort, while Quinton Carle had seven. PJ Ghostlaw, Logan Lebehn and Lane Oakes rounded out the Salmon River scoring with three points apiece.
