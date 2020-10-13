NORFOLK - The Norwood-Norfolk Central varsity cross country teams opened the long-awaited 2020 NAC season by posting contrasting wins over Canton Central on Saturday.
The boys meets saw the Flyers survive a 1-2-4 finish by the Golden Bears in posting a 29-30 decision while the N-N girls relayed a 1-2-3 showing into a convincing 19-40 win.
The Canton duo of Nick Lyndaker and Max Finley placed first and second respectively in times of 18:14 and 18:16 before Dom Fiacco anchored the Flyer scoring with a third-place time of 18:50. Sean Shannon then placed fourth for the Bears in 18:55 before N-N bunched together the next six finishers - Owen Haas (5th, 19:14), Lance Bradley (6th, 19:44), Mike Richards (7th, 19:45), Antoine Fiacco (8th, 19:46), Logan Bradley (9th, 20:18) and Jace Williamson (10th, 21:13).
Rounding out the scoring for Canton were Daniel Grenier (11th, 21:36) and Brendan Nolan (12th, 21:52).
Also running for the Flyers were Elliott Cook (13th, 21:53) and Matt Richards (15th, 22:56).
The girls race saw N-N take five of the top seven places led by Maddie Dinneen in 20:10 followed by Shannon Colbert in 21:01 and Rachel Hewey in 22:46.
Canton’s Julia Bessette placed fourth in 24:03 followed by teammate Grace McDonough in 24:19 before the Lady Flyer duo of Lauren Sweet (6th, 26:11) and Maddie Ashley (7th, 26:12) sealed the opening day sweep for the Flyers. Also competing for N-N were; Madyson O’Brien (9th, 27:54), Paige Hopsicker (10th, 28:13) and Kiera Fetter (13th, 34:49).
“The boys meet was a nail-biter but it was a good start for both teams,” noted coach Kent Fetter.
The Flyers are slated to host Gouverneur in a varsity dual meet on Saturday that will include Massena in the modifield races which are scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
The other season opening meet staged last Saturday saw Franklin Academy sweep past Tupper Lake (15-50) and an incomplete Brushton-Moira squad in the boys race while the FA girls ran against two incomplete squads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.