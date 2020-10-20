NORFOLK — Strong group efforts carried the Norwood-Norfolk Central varsity cross country teams to an NAC sweep at home over Gouverneur last Saturday.
The boys meet saw the Flyers take the top five places in posting a 15-46 decision while the N-N girls produced four of the top six finishers in downing the Lady Wildcats 22-33. The two N-N squads improved to 2-0 with the wins while Gouverneur was making its season debut.
BOYS RACE
Dominick Fiacco led a dominant showing by N-N in the boys race, placing first in a time of 18:46. He was followed by teammates Owen Haas in 19:00, Anthony Fiacco in 19:10, Michael Richards in 19:24 and Logan Bradley in 19:25. Also competing for the Flyers were; Lance Bradley (8th, 20:01), Jace Williamson (9th, 20:54), Elliott Cook (11th, 22:25), Matt Richards (12th, 22:36) and David Scovil (13th, 23:28).
Cole Siebels paced the Gouverneur effort, finishing sixth in a time of 19:33.
GIRLS RACE
The girls race saw Maddie Dinneen post her second convinving win in as many meets as the Lady Flyers outran the Lady Wildcats. Dinneen logged a time of 19:35 on her homecourse followed by teammates Sharon Colbert in 20:25 and Rachel Hewey in 21:59. Also scoring for N-N were Lauren Sweet (6th, 23:30 and Madison Ashley (10th, 25:08). Rounding out the field for the Lady Flyers were; Madyson O’Brien (12th, 26:34), Kylie Tebo (13th, 27:01), Paige Hopsicker (15th, 27:07), Kiera Fetterly (19th, 32:24) and Mariah Manning (20th, 38:05).
Leading the way for Gouverneur was Ell Impaglia, who placed fourth in 22:23.
The Flyers are slated to run their next meet on the road at Brushton-Moira Central on Saturday starting with the modified meet at 9 a.m.
OTHER MEETS
At other NAC meets staged this past Saturday, Potsdam Central was swept by Tupper Lake in its season debut, Franklin Academy gained a sweep over its Salmon River and OFA counterparts while at Brushton-Moira, the Canton boys posted wins over the host Panthers and an incomplete Clifton-Fine squad. The girls race at BMC featured three incomplete teams.
MEET AT POTSDAM
At Potsdam, both the Sandstoner boys and girls had the top two finishers but wound up falling to the Lumberjacks.
In the boys race, Skye Crocker placed first in 17:11.8 followed by teammate Finn Dean but Potsdam fell 25-30 while the girls race saw Isabella Shatraw run away from the rest of the field in posting a time of 19:20.5 followed by teammate Abigail Hughes as an incomplete Lady Sandstoners squad dropped a 15-50 decision.
Carter Riley was Tupper Lake’s leading runner in the boys race while Reagan Fritts paced the Lady Jacks.
Potsdam is slated to run against OFA at Ogdensburg on Saturday starting with the modified meet at 9 a.m.
MEET AT MALONE
At Malone, the Huskies improved to 4-0 going up against incomplete Salmon River and OFA teams. Xavier Collins paced the Salmon River effort by placing seventh in 20:18.
Dylan Perry won the boys race in 17:47 as the host Huskies took the top six places.
In the girls race, Adeline Chadot (25:34) and Jasmine Oakes (27:59) ran third and fourth respectively to highlight the Salmon River showing as the Lady Huskies moved to 4-0 with wins over incomplete teams.
Bethany Poirier led the girls race for FA with a time of 23:44.
The Shamrocks head to Tupper Lake this Friday for a tri-meet that will also include Clifton-Fine starting at 4 p.m.
-------
SCHEDULE
CROSS COUNTRY
Friday: C-F, Salmon River at Tupper Lake 4 p.m.
Saturday: Canton at FA, Potsdam at OFA, Gouverneur at Massena, N-N at BMC, all meets 9.m.
