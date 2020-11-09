NORFOLK - The Norwood-Norfolk Central varsity girls soccer team rallied to earn a 1-1 NAC West Division tie at home with Edwards-Knox on Monday.
The visiting Lady Cougars (2-3-2) opened the scoring 28 minutes into the game when Lucy Frary converted off an assist from Maryann Durham but the Lady Flyers (2-5-2) pulled even 16 minutes into the second half when Anna Nelson finished off a play set up by Keely Ashley and Emma Schiavone.
Shelby Vallance made eight saves handling crease duties for N-N while Kayleigh Allen handled five shots for E-K.
In two other West Division games Monday, Lisbon blanked Hermon-DeKalb 3-0 and Heuvelton edged Morristown 1-0.
BOYS GAMES
The two NAC varsity boys soccer matchups staged Monday saw Madrid-Waddington down East rival Norwood-Norfok 6-1 and Heuvelton pull away to a 7-1 West Division win at home over Morristown.
M-W 6, N-N 1: At Madrid, the teams were knotted at 1-1 midway through the first half before the host Yellowjackets (11-1) steadily pulled away for the win.
Graham Hill opened the scoring in the ninth minute assisted by Kyle Stoner before Ace Jenkins tied the game for the Flyers (3-4-1) in the 25th minute. Logan Cordova countered with the go-ahead goal two minutes later assisted by Brody VanBuren and that would stand as the game-winner.
VanBuren finished with a goal and two assists in the winning effort. Ethan Bailey and Matt Robinson each tallied a goal and assist. Kaden Kingston struck for the other goal and Stoner wound up with a pair of helpers while Jacob Morgan handled three shots working the crease for the win.
Noah Dominy logged a dozen saves in the losing cause.
-------
SCHEDULES
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday: H-D at Morristown 3 p.m., Potsdam at Canton 3:15 p.m., Hammond at E-K 3:15 p.m., Hammond at E-K 4 p.m.
Wednesday: SLC at N-N 12:30 p.m., H-D at E-K 3 p.m.
Thursday: H-D at Hammond 3 p.m., C-P at N-N 3:15 p.m., Heuvelton at Lisbon 3:30 p.m., E-K at Morristown 3:30 p.m.
Friday: Hammond at Morristown 3 p.m.
Saturday: Hammond at Heuvelton 10 a.m., Lisbon at E-K 10 a.m., M-W at Canton 10:30 a.m.
Sunday: Morristown at Lisbon 1 p.m.
(end of season)
-------
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday: C-P at M-W 3:15 p.m., E-K at Hammond 3:30 p.m., N-N at Heuvelton 3:30 p.m., E-K at Hammond 4 p.m.
Wednesday: SRF at M-W 12 p.m.
Thursday: Hammond at H-D 3 p.m., Morristown at E-K 3:15 p.m., Lisbon at Heuvelton 3:30 p.m.
Friday: Morristown at Hammond 3 p.m., H-D at N-N 3:30 p.m.
Saturday: E-K at H-D 10 a.m., Hammond at Lisbon 10 a.m.
(end of season)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.