MALONE - After falling at home to Franklin Academy in its second game, the Norwood-Norfolk Central hockey team gained a key late-season reversal on Tuesday at the Malone Civic in skating to a 3-1 NAC Division II win.
The Icemen improved to 7-3 atop the Division II standings and to 9-5-1 overall as they built a 2-0 lead then held off the Huskies and a rash of third-period penalties to come away with the two points.
Reed Gravlin opened the scoring for N-N 9:29 into the game off an assist from Bobby Voss, who made it 2-0 at 4:24 of the second on a play set up by Jayden Grant.
FA got on the board when Ryan Reville struck off an assist from Mitchell Miletich with just 23 seconds left in the middle frame.
John McCall sealed the win with an unassisted shorthanded empty-net goal with 24 seconds remaining.
Thomas Cafarella made eight saves working the crease for the win while Jeremiah Scharf blocked 21 shots for the Huskies (4-10-3, 3-6-1).
The Icemen, who were coming off back-to-back nonleague losses over the weekend in Lake Placid to Saranac Central and Sara-Lake Placid, are slated to compete at the Salmon River tournament this weekend starting Friday night against Clarence starting at 8:30 p.m. The host Shamrocks take on Plattsburgh High in the opening game at 6 p.m.
WEEKEND GAMES
In nonleague games played Saturday, Massena fell to McQuaid Jesuit 3-2 and Norwood-Norfolk did likewise to Saranac Central while the lone game played Monday evening saw St. Lawrence Central suffer a 4-2 nonleague setback to Saranac Central.
McQuaid Jesuit 3, Massena 2: At the Massena Arena Saturday night, the Knights (4-6-4) twice rallied from one-goal deficits in outlasting the Red Raiders.
Massena (8-5-1) opened the scoring 9:54 into the game when Nick Linstad converted off an assist from Nick Morrell. McQuaid tied the game 3:00 into the second when Santino Swan finished off a play set up by Luke Masaschi and Mark Tachin.
The Red Raiders regained the lead at thr 4:21 mark of the second when Morrell struck off an assist from Connor Terry. Masaschi connected with the second equalizer just over a minute later assisted by Rowan Palen and Joel Braunschwieg then tallied the eventual game-winner with 3:43 left in regulation on a play set up by Denis Brown and Palen.
Sophomore Ben Rogers stood tall making 35 saves working the Massena crease while Dave Battisti blocked 23 shots for the Knights.
Thr Red Raiders are slated to host a weekend tournament starting Friday night at the Massena Arena with Potsdam taking on Pelham at 5:30 p.m. and Massena facing Syracuse City at 8 p.m. The Saturday matchups pit Massena against Pelham at 12:30 p.m. and Potsdam against SC at 3 p.m.
McQuaid closed out its weekend trip to the North Country by relaying a pair of first-period goals into a 2-0 win over Canton at the SUNY Canton arena on Sunday.
Saranac 4, SLC 2: The Larries got off to a positive start when Jarret St. Hilaire converted off an assist from Mason Frary 6:48 into the game but the Chiefs (10-7, 1-4) countered with the next three goals starting just 63 seconds later when Nicholas Hamel finished off a play set up by Ethan Barnes and Connor Graves.
Zach O’Connell made it 2-1 for the visiting squad at 5:27 of the second assisted by Bailey Marsh. Rylee Wilson struck for the eventual game-winner just 32 seconds after that off an assist from Aiden Recore.
Ryan LaPage cut the deficit to 3-2 with an unassisted goal with 57 seconds left in the middle frame but O’Connell sealed then win when he broke through for his second of the game at 5:21 of the third assisted by Hayden Buckley.
Jonah Burnett made 28 saves backstopping the SLC effort while Erick Frechette handled 245 shots for Saranac.
The Larries (4-13, 3-8) are slated to host a nonleague game against Sara-Lake Placid on Thursday back at the Tri-Town Arena starting at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY GAMES
Friday night boys hockey action saw Massena Central and Canton Central skate to a 1-1 NAC Division I tie at the Canton Pavilion and nonleague matchup on Thursday saw Norwood-Norfolk drop a 5-0 decision to Saranac Lake.
Canton 1, Massena 1 (OT): Brendan Finnegan opened the scoring for the visiting Red Raiders (8-4-1, 5-1-1) just 4:09 into the game off an assist from Patrick Barclay.
The Golden Bears answered with the equalizer 26 seconds into the second period when Trey Bessette finished off a play set up by Rhett Palmer.
Dakota Allen worked the Massena crease for 24 saves while Hayden Todd recorded 21 of his 31 stops in the second period for Canton (3-10-1, 3-2-1).
The Red Raiders are now slated to host a nonleague game against McQuaid Jesuit tonight at the Massena Arena starting at 8 p.m.
Saranac Lake 5, N-N 0: At Lake Placid, the Red Storm sandwiched solo goals between a three-goal outburst in the second period, including two strikes in the final minute, en route to blanking the Icemen (8-4-1, 6-3).
Carter Sturgeon had a goal and assisted on the eventual game-winner by Bailey Bartholomew at 11:02 of the first period while Anders Stanton handled the 26 shots he faced to earn the shutout.
Steven Wagstaff made 27 saves for N-N.
