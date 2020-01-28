CANTON - The Norwood-Norfolk Central hockey team rallied to claim a 3-2 NAC win over Canton Central at the Canton Pavilion on Saturday.
The Icemen (8-3-1) opened the scoring just 359 into the game when Bobby Voss finished off a play set up by Ryley Ashley but the Golden Bears (3-10) regrouped to take the lead as Trey Bessette converted from Rhett Palmer for the equalizer at 6:38 then Palmer struck off an assist from Justin Brabant a the 8:19 mark.
Ashley pulled N-N even 4:53 into the second period assisted by Reed Gravlin. John McCall restored the Icemen’s lead just under two minutes later on a play set up by Brody VanBuren and Ben Averill.
Thomas Cafarella made 17 saves backstopping the win while Hayden Todd stopped 27 shots in the losing cause.
N-N is slated to host Potsdam at Dominic Zappia Arena in Norfolk on Wednesday starting at 7 p.m.
In nonleague boys hockey action Saturday, St. Joseph’s silenced Massena Central 10-0, Northeastern Clinton Central outscored St. Lawrence 6-4 at the Franklin Academy tournament and OFA blanked Albany Academy 5-0. A pair of nonleague matchups played Sunday saw St. Joseph’s shutout Salmon River 3-0 and Beekmantown do likewise to Potsdam Central.
St. Joseph’s 10, Massena 0: At the Massena Arena, the second-ranked Division I team in the state built a 2-0 lead through the first period then broke the game open with an eight-goal barrage in the second.
Frankie Attea anchored a balanced offense for St. Joseph’s with three goals and two assists. Matthew Orlowski (2 assists) and Sean Deakin (1 assist) tallied two goals apiece. Mitchell Floccare (3 assists), John Gallagher and William Gehen each netted singletons while the duo of Joseph Fronczak (5 saves) and Corey Westfall (14 saves) shared crease duties in the shutout.
Ben Rogers (15 stops) and Dakota Allen (8 stops) split time between the pipes for the Red Raiders (8-4), who are slated to take on NAC Division I rival Canton at the Canton Pavilion on Friday at 7 p.m.
NCCS 6, SLC 4: At the Malone Civic Center, the Cougars broke away from a 2-2, second-period tie with three goals inside the first four and a half minutes of the third to build a 5-2 advantage then withstood a St. Lawrence rally, a surge that saw the Larries pull to within one goal late in the third before allowing an empty-net goal in the closing moments.
After skating to a scoreless draw after the opening 15 minutes of play, the Larries opened up the scoring at 4:17 of the second when Mason Frary connected for his first of two markers in the stanza. Brendan Phippen received the puck from Evan Smith, skated to the left of NCCS goalie Ethan Garrand and passed it over to the weak side where Frary as able to flip it past the keeper.
Northeastern Clinton tied the game at 1-1 when RJ Johnston took a shot from the left button, which hit the blocker pad of SLC netminder Torran Robertson and somehow made its way over top of the goalie’s shoulder and across the red line.
Two minutes later, St. Lawrence regained the lead when Frary was in the right spot to complete an odd-man rush that began inside the Larries’ blue line. Phippen collected a loose puck in the zone, chipped it off the boards to himself, skated past a pair of Cougar defenders and up the right wing. Phippen waited until the last possible second, slid a soft pass across the crease and right onto the stick of Frary, who tapped it into the goal for a 2-1 lead. With just over a minute left in the middle period, Reid LaValley tied up the game for the final time as he ripped a one-timer from the left circle between Robertson’s arm and body.
Northeastern Clinton didn’t waste any time taking control in the third, as LaValley scored his second straight goal just 40 seconds into the period. The Cougars increased their lead to 5-2 with a pair of goals just 13 seconds apart, as Noah Gonyo and Zachary Miller lit the lamp and put the Larries into a hole they could not climb out of.
St. Lawrence (4-11) did make a run at pulling even once again, as Jarrett St. Hilaire and Phippen struck on consecutive markers to pull the team to within one at 5-4. But, hard work by Miller paid dividends for the Cougars and resulted in the empty-net tally for the 6-4 final.
Garrand backstopped the NCCS victory with 25 saves, while Robertson turned aside 20 Northeastern Clinton shots between the pipes for St. Lawrence.
For his two-game effort, Miller was named as the Tournament’s Most Valuable Player, while teammates Gonyo, LaValley and goalie Garrand were also selection as members of the All-Tournament Team, along with SLC’s Frary and Franklin Academy teammates Trent King and Aadam Fakir.
SUNDAY GAMES
St. Joseph’s 3, Salmon River 0: At Tom Cavanaugh Arena in Fort Covington on Sunday, the Shamrocks own against St. Joseph’s, which was coming off its lopsided win against Massena Saturday evening, broke open a scoreless game early in the second period with a goal that held up as the game-winner. The Section 6 squad pulled away to its 14th win of the season with a pair of goals in the third period and improved its overall record to 14-1-3. The loss dropped the hard-skating Shamrocks to 5-8 on the season.
Attea connected for the only goal St. Joe’s would need at 4:21 of the second period, scoring from the high slot with a shot that went over the right shoulder of Salmon River goalie Ryan Oakes Jr. The tally was set up on passes from Deakin and Orlowski, the team’s point leader.
St. Joe’s carried the one-goal lead into the third period, then salted away the win with a pair of goals that came just 20 seconds apart.
Joseph Stumpo began the two-goal strike, poking home the puck after Oakes denied a pair of attempts off a scrum to his right. Stumpo’s tally popped over the top of the SRC goalie and crossed the line for a 2-0 lead. McGorry and John Gallagher assisted on the first of the two St. Joe’s insurance markers.
The Buffalo-based squad capped off its two-game swing to the North Country at 7:38 of the third period, when Orlowski scored his 17th goal of the season to increase the lead to 3-0. Deakin and Payton Fogarty set up Orlowski’s marker, which was a perfectly placed shot from the top of the left circle and into the top right-hand corner of the goal.
Despite the shutout loss, Salmon River coach Tim Cook Sr. was pleased with the effort of his charges on the ice against the highly-ranked Division I team.
St. Joe’s goalie Joseph Fronczak made 16 saves.
Oakes backstopped the Salmon River effort with 28 saves, several of which came on point-blank scoring attempts by the St. Joe’s attackers.
Salmon River is back in action on Wednesday, traveling to the Tri-Town Arena for a 7 p.m. opening faceoff against NAC Division II rival St. Lawrence Central.
Beekmantown 3, Potsdam 0: In a game played at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall Arena due to weekend mechanical issues at Pine Street Arena, Regan Dudyak connected off an assist from Keegin Rodler just 2:30 into the game and the Eagles made it hold up as the game-winner. LukeMoser and Dalton Kane added unassisted goals in the second period and Riley Hansen stopped the 21 shots he faced in posting the shutout.
Cole Eakins made 29 saves for the Sandstoners (3-7-2, 2-1-1), who are slated to travel to Norfolk on Wednesday to take on NAC rival Norwood-Norfolk at Dominic Zappia Arena starting at 7 p.m.
