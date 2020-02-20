With some outside help, the Massena Central and Norwood-Norfolk Central hockey teams clinched sole possession of their respective NAC regular season banners on Wednesday.
N-N closed out its season by skating to a 4-1 decision at home over Massena in one of three interdivisional matchups that saw the three Division II squads go a combined 2-0-1 against their Division I rivals. With the win, the Icemen successfully defended their NAC Division II title with a 9-4 record as they finished two points ahead of OFA in the final standings after the Blue Devils suffered a 3-1 loss on the road to St. Lawrence Central and slipped to 8-5.
Despite falling to N-N in their NAC finale, the Red Raiders still managed to claim the NAC Division I crown after second-place Potsdam saw its hopes of overtaking the top spot end in a 3-3 overtime tie to the Division II cellar-dwelling Islanders. The Sandstoners clinched the second seed over Canton Central for the upcoming Section 10 playoffs after Salmon River blanked the Golden Bears 3-0 in the other Wednesday night matchup.
The Section 10 tournaments face-off next week with the Division II openers slated for Tuesday night and the semifinals on Thursday with defending champion N-N and OFA drawing first-round byes. The Division I schedule is now set with Canton traveling to Pine Street Arena next Wednesday to face Potsdam starting at 7 p.m. with the winner of that game taking on Massena in the championship game at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena on Monday, March 2, at 8 p.m. The Division II final is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. the same night at Cheel. All-NAC awards will be presented following each game.
N-N 4, Massena 1: At Dominic Zappia Arena in Norfolk, the Icemen (11-7-1) struck for a pair of first-period goals then countered an early strike in the second by the Red Raiders (9-8-1) with another two unanswered markers.
“Last year, we beat Massena in Massena for the first time ever. With this win tonight, it marks the first time in the 73-year history of Norwood-Norfolk hockey that we’ve beaten Massena in back-to-back seasons,” noted coach Doug Lavigne as the Icemen repeated as league champions despite losing several key players from last year’s squad to graduation.
“This group has been very resilient all year. They’ve gotten knocked down at times but they’ve always bounced back and bounced back with a vengence,” he added.
Jayden Grant got the Icemen going against the Red Raiders when he finished off a play set up by Joey Greene and Brody VanBuren just 3:31 into the game. VanBuren made it 2-0 five minutes later assisted by Green and John McCall.
Mikey Kuhn put Massena within one just 11 seconds into the middle frame with an unassisted tally but Bobby Voss restored the two-goal lead at the 4:55 mark with a shorthanded goal set up by McCall, who sealed the win 2:06 into the third when he converted on an assist from Reed Gravlin.
Thomas Cafarella turned aside 27 shots backstopping the win while Dakota Allen made 31 saves in the loss.
Now finished with their NAC schedules, both squads are scheduled to wrap up the regular season on Friday by hosting nonleague games. N-N is slated to take on Plattsburgh High at Dominic Zappia Arena starting at 6:30 p.m. while the Red Raiders welcome Ithaca to the Massena Arena for a 7:30 p.m. matchup.
Potsdam 3, Islanders 3 (OT): At Pine Street Arena, the Sandstoners (5-10-3, 4-3-1) carried a 2-1 lead into the third period despite being outshot 21-12 but wound up needing a last-minute goal to deny the Islanders (5-13-1, 3-8-1) and force overtime.
After a scoreless first period, Bryan Jones opened the scoring for Potsdam at 6:01 of the second assisted by Will Varney. Rees Gray tied the game 41 seconds later assisted by Trent Barnes Jakob Lynch before Kole Wright restored the Potsdam lead with 3:36 left off an assist from Zach Kirka.
The Islanders reversed the deficit late in the third with Barnes connecting from Joe Papin at 10:17 and Mason Aubertine making it 3-2 with 2:02 remaining with an unassisted goal.
Varney then sent the teams into overtime when he finished off a play set up by Danner Dorothy with just eight seconds left.
Cole Eakins posted 32 saves handling crease duties for Potsdam while Clayton Hall turned away 24 shots for the Islanders, who close out their regular season on Friday in Malone against Franklin Academy.
The Sandstoners will wrap up their regular season on Friday as well at home against Canton starting at 8:30 p.m. at Pine Street Arena.
SLC 3, OFA 1: In the season finale for both squads at the Tri-Town Arena in Brasher Falls, the Larries (6-13-1, 4-8-1) overcame a first-period deficit en route to completing their series sweep against the Blue Devils (13-6-1, 8-5).
Kaleb Spears connected off an assist from Drew Costello 6:46 into the game for the lone goal of the first period. Connor Foster notched the equalizer at 12:06 of the second assisted by Noah Adams and Ashton Adams.
Kade Hayes put SLC on top at 4:54 of the third assisted by Noah Adams. Ashton Adams closed out the win with 2:38 left in regulation on a play set up by Mason Frary and Brendan Phippen.
Torran Robertson made 29 saves backstopping the win while Kelson Hooper blocked 27 shots for OFA.
Salmon River 3, Canton 0: At the Tom Cavanaugh Arena,, Tim Cook Jr. and Jared Showen scored a goal and both logged an assist, while Ryan Oakes Jr. stopped all 20 shots the Golden Bears (3-14-1, 3-5-1 NAC) put on net and record the clean sheet.
Cobie Cree scored the only goal the Shamrocks would need in the first period on a feed from Cook, who lit the lamp in the second period. Showen and Alex Oakes assisted on the Salmon River insurance maker.
Showen scored an unassisted goal in the third period to salt the win away for Salmon River.
“We are very proud of our kids this year,” stated Salmon River head coach Tim Cook Sr. “We have some older guys, but we have a whole lot of youth and inexperience as well. Tonight, they played a complete game.
“We look forward to the playoffs,” he added.
Canton sophomore Hayden Todd backstopped the Golden Bears’ effort with 27 saves.
With the win, the Shamrocks (7-6 league) clinched third place in the final standings and enter the upcoming Section 10 Division II playoffs with a 10-10 record.
