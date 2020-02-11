Norwood-Norfolk turned back Potsdam Central 4-3 in overtime while St. Lawrence Central rallied to gain a 2-2 tie at home against Franklin Academy in NAC boys hockey action Monday night.
N-N 4, Potsdam 3 (OT): At Dominic Zappia Arena in Norfolk, the Icemen built a 3-0 lead early in the second period before the Sandstoners stormed back to force overtime where John McCall finished off an assist from Bobby Voss for a shorthanded goal at the 1:09 mark for the game-winner.
With the win, the Icemen improved to 8-3 and took over sole possession of first place atop the Division II standings heading into the home stretch of the regulation season.
Voss helped get N-N off to a strong start when he connected for first-period goals at 6:59 and 10:19, both assisted by McCall. Reed Gravlin pushed the lead to 3-0 just 2:00 into the second on the third assist of the night for McCall.
Will Varney got Potsdam on the board when he wristed home a pass from Bryan Jones with 3:43 left in the second. Romano Sergi also helped to set up the opening goal of the night for the Sandstoners then went on to lead a third-period comeback with back-to-back goals, the first assisted by Jones just 59 seconds in and the equalizer, a power play tally set up by Danner Dorothy and Logan McCargar with 6:18 left in regulation.
Thomas Cafarella made 21 saves backstopping the win while Cole Eakins blocked 28 shots for Potsdam.
The Icemen (10-6-1 overall), who were coming off a 7-1 nonleague loss to Clarence as what supposed to be part of a tournament hosted by Salmon River on Saturday, are now slated to travel to Clayton this Friday to take on the Islanders. The Sandstoners (3-10-2, 2-3-1) are scheduled to play at OFA on Wednesday. Both NAC matchups face-off at 6:30 p.m.
SLC 2, FA 2 (OT): In a Division II contest at the Tri-Town Arena in Brasher Falls, the Huskies (4-10-5, 3-6-3) worked their way to a 2-0 lead midway through the second period before the Larries (4-13-2, 3-8-2) battled back with a pair of power play tallies to salvage the tie.
Owen Eels opened the scoring for FA with an unassisted goal 10:40 into the game. Seth Lockwood doubled the lead at 8:21 of the second assisted by Cooper Monette before Jarret St. Hilaire cut the deficit to 2-1 by finishing off a play set up by Brendan Phippen and Mason Frary with 2:07 left in the second.
Phippen pulled SLC even at 6:48 of the third assisted by Noah Adams and St. Hilaire.
Torran Robertson stopped 21 shots working the Larries’ crease and Jeremiah Schard did likewise for FA.
The Larries return to action Wednesday night with a nonleague game against Sara-Lake Placid at the Tri-Town Arena starting at 7 p.m.
WEEKEND GAMES
After another winter storm once again wraught havoc with the NAC boys hockey schedule Friday night, several nonleague games were staged Saturday and Sunday. Other nonleague action Saturday saw Massena dropped a 5-4 decision at home to Syracuse City while at the Salmon River tournament, the host Shamrocks edged Plattsburgh High 4-3 and N-N fell to Clarence. In Sunday action, Clarence completed its weekend sweep at Fort Covington with a 5-2 win over Salmon River while Syracuse City outscored Potsdam 3-1.
Salmon River 4, Plattsburgh 3: Jared Showen paced the Shamrocks (8-8) with two goals and an assists, while Cobie Cree tallied a goal and a helper, as Tim Cook Jr. logged a pair of assists during the victory
After a scoreless first period, the host Shamrocks got the break they were looking for early in the second period when a Plattsburgh player was sent to the penalty box for four minutes on a boarding call, after a hard hit right in front of the scorer’s booth. It didn’t take the Shamrocks long after to break the scoreless deadlock and struck for the first of three-straight power play goals in less than three minutes.
Cree began the barrage at 3:58 of the middle period when he lifted a backhander over the right shoulder of Hornets’ goalie John Dublanyk. Cook and Showen assisted on the tally, with Showen dropping a pass back to the point for a shot on goal by Cook.
Less than a minute later, Showen connected on his first of two goals in the game when he ripped a shot from the blue line that found its way past Dublanyk. Gavin Cook-Avery and Alex Oakes set up the power-play marker at 4:47.
The Shamrocks capped their three-goal outburst at 6:20 of the middle stanza when Evan Collette deposited a rebound of a Dublanyk save off a Cook shot from the high slot into the back of the net to increase the Shamrocks’ lead to 3-0. Connor Lewis also drew an assist on the tally.
With their teammate still in the penalty box, the Hornets (4-10-2) broke the shutout bid of SRC goalie Ryan Oakes Jr. at 7:05 when Jace Lacey put home his own weak-side rebound to put PHS on the board.
Salmon River regained its three-goal advantage at 12:20 when Showen tipped a chest-high shot from the point by Cree past a stunned PHS goalie. Ethan Moulton also logged an assist on the eventual game-winning goal.
Plattsburgh didn’t go away and trimmed its deficit back down to two goals with eight seconds left in the second period. Hayden Colburn snapped a wrist shot from just inside the blue line, with the puck skipping past the outstretched glove of Oakes and into the net.
The Hornets capitalized on the power play at 6:52 of the third period with Colburn scoring his second of the game on passes from Tyler Reid and Ethan Kay.
Dublanyk was solid between the pipes for the Hornets, making 33 stops, while Oakes made 21 saves manning the crease for Salmon River.
Clarence 7, N-N 1: In Saturday’s nightcap at the Tom Cavanaugh Arena, the Section 6 Red Devils scored four times in the opening period, increased their lead to 6-0 after two before the Icemen got on the board with a power-play goal late in the third period.
Brody VanBuren scored the lone Norwood-Norfolk (9-6-1) goal at 9:11 of the final stanza, with Bobby Voss and John McCall drawing assists on the tally.
Stephen Wagstaff made 23 saves in goal for the Icemen, while Isaac Petrella backstopped the Red Devils’ victory with 22 saves.
Nick Yemma recorded a hat trick during the Clarence victory, while Kevin Carle connected on the eventual game-winning goal in the first period. Kyle Kolesar had two assists during the win.
Syracuse City 5, Massena 4: At the Massena Arena, Ryan Durand scored the game-tying goal with 1:24 remaining in regulation and Kaleb Benedict delivered the game-winner on a short-handed shot with 47 seconds left as Syracuse halted the Red Raiders’ comeback.
The Red Raiders (8-6-1) rallied from two goals down to go ahead 4-3 on a goal by Connor Terry 5:37 into the third period. Nicholas Linstad scored consecutive goals on assists from Caleb D’Arienzo, the first on a power play to start the second-period rally by the Red Raiders. Zack Monacelli also scored for Massena. Dakota Allen made 38 saves as Massena was outshot 43-21.
Stephen Matro recorded two goals and three assists for Syracuse.
The Red Raiders are scheduled to host NAC Division I rival Canton on Wednesday at the Massena Arena starting at 7 p.m.
