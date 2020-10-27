BRUSHTON — The Norwood-Norfolk Central varsity cross country teams remained unbeaten by claiming a sweep over host Brushton-Moira in an NAC dual meet this past Saturday.
Going up incomplete Panthers’ teams, the Flyers dominated both races with the boys taking the top seven places and the girls placing in four of the top five spots.
Owen Haas was the top finisher in the boys race with a time of 18:41. He was followed by teammates Anthony Fiacco (19:05), Dominick Fiacco (19:11), Lance Bradley (19:12) and Logan Bradley (19:19) while Caleb Fludd was the top runner for BMC, placing eighth in 21:36.
The Lady Flyers were led by Rachel Hewey, who placed first in a time of 21:59 followed by teammate Madison Ashley in 25:01. Madyson O’Brien finished fourth in 25:28 and Kiley Tebo placed fifth in 26:24.
Olivia Bobbie paced the Lady Panthers by placing third in 25:02.
The Flyers will now gear up to host a key late-season meet this Saturday against Franklin Academy and Clifton-Fine starting with the modified races at 9 a.m.
MEET AT OGDENSBURG
In another dual meet staged on a brisk Saturday morning in Ogdensburg, Potsdam Central gained a split against host OFA with the boys posting the win over an incomplete OFA squad and the OFA girls doing likewise.
Finnegan Dean paced the boys race in a time of 17.39 as the Sandstoners took five of the top eight spots. Rounding out the leading five runners for Potsdam were; Jack Joyce (3rd, 20:39), Emilio Gomez (4th, 21:17), Derek Grant (7th, 23:03) and Derek Morrill (8th, 23:03).
Mitchel McCarthy was OFA’s top finisher, placing second in 20:29.
In the girls race, Isabella Shatraw posted her second win in as many meets with a time of 20:02 to lead the Lady Sandstoners in a losing effort as only three other teammates crossed the finish line. Abigail Hughes ran third for Potsdam with a time of 24:04, Jessie Blanchard placed seventh in 27:39 and Claire McFarland rounded out the field in a time of 34:39.
Lexi Beaulieu anchored the winning effort by placing second in 22:09.
MEET AT TUPPER LAKE
In a tri-meet held at Tupper Lake on Friday, Salmon River produced a sweep over the host Lumberjacks and incomplete Clifton-Fine teams.
The boys race saw the Shamrocks post a 1-2-3 showing led by Xavier Collins in 20:00. Austin Avery-Durant was second in 20:44 and Gunner Mitchell third in 21:08.
Carter Riley was Tupper Lake’s top runner, placing fourth in 21:47 while Brandon Jaquith highlighted the C-F effort, finishing seventh.
The girls race was led by Tupper Lake’s Raegan Fritts with a time of 25:15 while Salmon River took the next three places to come away with the win as Emily Wells placed second in 26:49 followed by Jasmine Oakes in 26:55 and Alexandra Nye in 27:13.
Grace Southwick paced the Lady Eagles with a seventh-place showing.
MEET AT MASSENA
Running along the John Story Trail in Massena on Saturday, Gouverneur swept past two incomplete Red Raider teams.
Cole Seibels was the top finisher in the boys race with a time of 17:54.3 to lead the visiting Wildcats.
Logan Dobbins led the Massena effort, placing third in 20:55. Also running for the Red Raiders were Aiden Kepper (7th, 23:39.4), Brooks Mellen (10th, 25:59.5) and Devlin Germano (11th, 28:06.7).
The girls race saw Gouverneur take the top eight places led by Randi Griffith in 22:30.2.
The Lady Red Raiders were paced by Rebekah, who was ninth in 27:09.11. Also competing for Massena were; Campbell Fregoe (13th, 36:54.29), Felicity Engstrom (14th, 37:39.83) and Juliana Dennis (15th, 37:45.65).
Another dual meet held Saturday at Malone saw the host Franklin Academy boys edge Canton 29-30 while the Canton girls pulled out a 25-32 decision.
-------
SCHEDULE
CROSS COUNTRY
(all meets 9:45 a.m. unless noted)
Saturday: C-F, FA at N-N; OFA at Tupper Lake, Gouverneur at BMC, Salmon River at Potsdam, Massena at Canton 10:30 a.m.
