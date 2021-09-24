OGDENSBURG — Holden Woods scored one goal and assisted on another to lead the Ogdensburg Free Academy boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over Potsdam in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Thursday.
Tyler Sovie also scored for the Blue Devils (4-2-1 overall, 3-1 division).
Ryan Warchol made eight saves to shut out the Sandstoners (2-5, 2-3).
GIRLS SOCCER
ST. LAWRENCE 2, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 0
Kalissa Young stopped two shots to lead St. Lawrence Central past the Panthers (2-4) in an East Division game at Parishville.
Majenta Sweeney and Rylee Daoust scored for the Larries (3-3, 3-2).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 4, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Landree Chamberlain scored three goals to send Colton-Pierrepont past the Saints (1-7, 1-6) in an East Division game at St. Regis Falls.
Amber Erwin also scored for the Colts (6-1-1, 5-1-1) and Kendall LaMora made five saves for the shutout.
CHATEAUGAY 5, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 1
Olivia Cook supplied five goals to send Chateaugay (6-1) past the Panthers in an East Division game in Brushton.
Avery Tam scored twice for Chateaugay and Kyla Phelan scored for the Panthers (3-2-1).
OFA 1, POTSDAM 0
OFA scored an own goal to knock off the Sandstoners (2-4, 2-3) in a Central Division game at Potsdam.
Olivia Merrill made six saves for OFA (4-3, 3-2) and Lola Buckley stopped three for the Sandstoners.
GOUVERNEUR 1, CANTON 0 (OT)
Addison Conklin scored the overtime goal to send the Wildcats past Canton (4-2) in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Elizabeth Riutta made six saves for the Wildcats (4-1) and Amelia Rodee stopped 14 shots for Canton.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1, MALONE 1 (OT)
Claire Poupore scored in the 78th minute to help Malone (2-5-1, 1-3-2) to a tie with the Flyers in a Central Division game at Norwood.
Kayly-Jaye Belmore scored in the first half for the Flyers (0-5-1).
HAMMOND 3, HARRISVILLE 0
Alyvia Crosby stopped nine shots to send the Red Devils past Harrisville (0-7, 0-5) in a West Division game at Hammond.
Hailey Manning scored two goals and assisted on a goal from Ava Howie for Hammond (2-1, 1-1).
n In other games, Madrid-Waddington beat Norwood-Norfolk 6-0 in an East Division boys soccer game. Massena shut out Salmon River 5-0 in a Central Division girls soccer game.
Gouverneur edged Potsdam 80-78 in a girls swim meet. Canton swept Clifton-Fine 3-0 and OFA defeated Madrid-Waddington 3-1 in volleyball.
