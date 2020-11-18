Nancy E. Pollock

Nancy Ellsworth Pollock, previously Nancy Ann Ellsworth, passed away at the age of 63 in San Antonio, TX on Sunday November 8, 2020. Nancy was born in Hudson, NY on August 9, 1957 to Grover and Herta Ellsworth of Germantown, NY. Nancy graduated from Germantown Central School in 1975 and went on to receive an A.S. in Nursing from Hudson Valley Community College in 1977, graduating as a Registered Nurse. Nancy served a 33-year career as a RN, mainly helping pregnant moms and newborn babies. Since leaving Germantown in 1975, Nancy has lived in suburban Albany, NY, Durham, NH, Huntsville, AL, San Antonio, TX, West River, MD and Denali National Park, AK. More recently, Nancy and her husband Craig have been traveling the country in an RV. Nancy had many interests such as knitting, crocheting and cooking. But, at bottom she was a nurturer. Nancy was also an adventurer. In January 2016 she drove from Maryland to Alaska, hauling a packed trailer behind a Toyota Land Cruiser (she loved that car). She spent two years in a 12x16 cabin in the Alaska wilderness with no plumbing. She was very proud of her Alaskan residency and experiences. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Herta and her brother Ron. Nancy is survived by her husband Craig, her children: James and his wife Zoë, Kathryn and John, her nephew Dylan Ellsworth and niece Hilary Fonseca in addition to many other family members who love her and will miss her terribly. She also leaves behind two “grandcorgis”, Abbie and SirRacha and Daisy, her “grandbeagle”. Per her wishes, Nancy’s remains will be cremated and spread in the Alaskan wilderness. Nancy an organ donor and was committed to that cause. Therefore, in lieu of cards or flowers, it is her family’s request that if one is inclined to memorialize Nancy, please do so with a donation to the organ donation charity of their choice.

