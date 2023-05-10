CROGHAN — The Nancy Zehr Memorial League ended its Thursday night bowling season with banquet on April 20 at the Bernie Nortz Knights of Columbus Alleys.
The K of C team of Gretchen Anderson and Caree Turck placed first with 109 wins followed by Eddie’s Meat Market with 108 wins by teammates Roxie VanDewalker and Christie Clemons. In third place with 99 wins were the Gutter Chicks with Bobbi Sue Murphy and Kim Gould. Fourth place team of Monnats Plumbing team, Jill Bush and Carole Dunbar with 92 wins placed fourth and Shell Brown and Tracie Pate of Pates Storage with 80 wins finished fifth.
High team series went to Monnat’s Plumbing. High individual average went to Roxie VanDewalker and raising her average the most went to Shell Brown.
League will resume in the fall.
