Neaska “Nicki” St. Mary age 88, of Malone, NY passed away on the morning of Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at her home, under the care of her loving family and Hospice of the North Country. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM at Notre Dame Church in Malone, NY, with Rev. Fernando Solomon officiating. There will be a calling hour prior from 11:30 AM until the start of the Mass at Notre Dame Church. A private burial will take place at Notre Dame Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home. Nicki was born February 12, 1935 in Burke, NY to the late William and Edith Dumas. She worked 35 years at the William Mansion Nursing Home as a nurse’s aide until her retirement in 1997. On October 10, 1952, Nicki married Bernard St. Mary, he predeceased her on February 17, 1998. She volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul and the Malone Golden Age Club. Nicki was a life long Parishoner of Notre Dame Church in Malone, NY. She enjoyed playing bingo and pool with her friends at Sawyer Ave. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially at Christmas time. Ms. St. Mary is survived by her sons, Roger St. Mary and his wife Linda of West Virginia and Bernard St. Mary and his wife Debby of Moira, NY; her daughters, Cindy Myre and her husband Marc of Dundee, QC and Candace Latrielle and her husband Christian of Dundee, QC; her sister, Virginia Teller of Sandy Creek, NY; her grandchildren, Danielle (Matthew) Hooks of Texas, Michelle Rowan of North Carolina, Julie (Chadd) Charland of North Bangor, NY, Joshua Latreille and Stephanie Fortier of Quebec, Kendra St. Mary of Moira, NY, Julianne ( Jacob) Wolverton of Colorado, Jerry St. Mary of West Virginia, Lindsey (Adam) Ford of North Carolina, and Wayne (Elizabeth) Muller of North Carolina; her great grandchildren, Jeanne Latrielle, Jenna Rowan, Maxwell Muller, and Roman Wolverton. She was predeceased by her husband Bernard St. Mary; her parents, William and Edith Dumas; and her siblings, Lawrence Dumas, Genevieve Mack, Luella Gullen, Francis Dumas, Erma Wigley, Frank Dumas, Wanda Tatro, Eleanor Dumas, Clayton Dumas, William Dumas, Barbara Dumas, and Murland Dumas. Memorial donations can be made in Nicki’s name to Hospice of the North Country. Condolences may be made at fraryfuneralhome.com.
Air Quality Data
Special Sections & Promotions
Latest News
- Pulmonologist: Those with lung disease need to protect selves from wildfire smoke, healthy people fine
- Police: Inmate strangled at Gouverneur prison — cellmate under investigation
- Rabid bat found in Watertown home — exposed unvaccinated cat euthanized
- Norwood Village Green concert moved indoors
- No short-term relief in sight for smoke drifting to NNY from Quebec
- Walczyk hopeful bills for Peyton Morse benefits, housing restructure in Carthage will pass before session ends
- Maple City Trail’s pedestrian bridge closed until Thursday
- Ogdensburg likely to act on city manager’s future Wednesday
Most Popular
-
DEC issues air quality alert due to smoke from Canadian wildfires
-
Ogdensburg city manager resigning; council majority calls for earlier termination
-
No short-term relief in sight for smoke drifting to NNY from Quebec
-
Dairy Festival draws hundreds; race winner makes generous gesture
-
After national music award, the beat goes on for Charles Heck at Indian River
Classifieds
- AUCTION PREVIEWS Sat., June 3rd Real Estate & Contents New
- RED/BLUE Heeler puppies. Born 4/20, ready 6/15. Will be vet
- SPRING JD'S JUNK
- AKC REGISTERED STANDARD POODLES
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- EVERGREEN PARK Brand New 14x80 Mobile Home 2bdr, 2 bath
- WATERTOWN EVERGREEN COMMUNITY
- Electric bike,GC,appx.3 years old,pd. 600.00 asking 300.00,located 6 miles outside
- Young Adult Pomeranians & Poodles and 1 Teacup Poodle puppy.
- LEVELING OF: Camps, trailers, sheds, porches, decks & garages. Floor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.