Neil Baublitz

Neil Joseph Baublitz, 34, of Atlanta, GA., passed away Friday, July 27, 2019, at the Emory University Hospital, in Atlanta.
Born in Malone, NY., June 6, 1985, he was the son of Thomas and Vicky LaPage Baublitz, Sr. He attended Salmon River Central School.
Neil was a manager of an apartment complex in Atlanta.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his friends and family. He was an avid Patriots fan.
Survivors include his father, Thomas Baublitz, Sr. and his life partner, Robert Starkey of Holt, FL., his mother, Vicky LaPage of Chateaugay, NY., his companion and love of his life, Jennifer Mcewen of Atlanta, GA., one son, Hayden Baublitz at home, one daughter, Nevaeh Baublitz at home, two brothers, Thomas Baublitz, Jr., and his companion, Kayla McGregor of Massena, NY., and Michael Baublitz of Malone, NY.
A Celebration of His Life will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, from noon until 7 p.m. at the home of Shawn and Connie LaBelle, 4082 State Route 37, Constable, NY. 12926.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brusofuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are through the Burso-Desnoyers Funeral Service, Inc. in Malone, NY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.