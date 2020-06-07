CROGHAN — Nelson Lavern and Mary Nafziger Roes, 6926 George St., will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with family at 1 p.m. on June 9 at Steepleview, Croghan.
Mr. Roes, son of Sam and Lena Nafziger Roes, and Mary Nafziger, daughter of Joseph and Rose Widrick Nafziger, were married on June 9, 1950, at the Amish Mennonite Church, Dadville, with the Rev. Lloyd Boshert officiating. They held a reception at the home of the bride’s parents and honeymooned in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Canada. Honor attendants were Lloyd and Clara Roes, and Elmer Nafziger and Gladys Yousey.
Mr. Roes had 12 siblings and was the first born in the United States in the Buffalo area. He helped his dad with farming in various areas in New York. In early marriage, he was employed by local farmers, Climax, and operated his own farm in Denmark for 6 years. In 1957, they purchased a home in Castorland, where they lived until their move to Steepleview in 2014. He started a small business selling Merry Tillers and later Allis Chalmers at their Castorland home. When they outgrew that location he built and started the Roes Equipment Co. on Route 26, currently Whites Farm Supply.
In 1968, Nelson went to Haiti after seeing a plea for help in the church bulletin. He fell in love with the area and people, saw the poverty and felt the need to continue helping any way he could. He was intrumental in forming SonLight Missions and stayed very active in working at the Mission until his mid 80s. As their family grew, they each visited the county and eventually both he and Mary spent winters working at the Mission. He is still active on the Mission Board and continues to do what he can for his Haitian family.
Mrs. Roes attended a one room school house near Wetstone Gulf. She worked many years at their machinery business, Roes Eqipment Co. She was a charter member of Naumburg Mennonite Church and was active in Haiti at SonLight Missions for many years.
Mary enjoyed gardening, crocheting hats and booties for newborns born in the clinic in Haiti, and playing games.
The couple’s children are Virginia and Nevin Moser, David and Marcia Roes and Dale and Connie Roes, all of Lowville, Dannie and Yvonne Roes, Castorland, and Jane and Harold Yoder and Darwin and Lori Roes, all of Pennsylvania. They have 19 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren.
Due to current limitations, there will not be a public celebration. Cards may be sent to them at 6929 Convent St., Steepleview Court, Apartment 5W, Croghan, NY 13327. Visitors are welcome to bring a chair and visit outside.
