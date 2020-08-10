SYRACUSE – The Northeast Women’s Hockey League will delay the start of the 2020-21 season until Jan. 1, 2021.
The decision was made by the NEWHL Board of Directors and announced on Thursday, Aug. 6. SUNY Potsdam is one of seven members of the conference along with Plattsburgh State, SUNY Canton, Buffalo State, SUNY Cortland, Oswego State and Morrisville State.
“Our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with intercollegiate athletics, and we will continue to plan for a safe return to competition at the appropriate time,” Tom DiCamillo, the commissioner of the NEWHL stated. “The conference will continue to explore scheduling options that provide the NEWHL student-athletes with the best possible experience.”
Although no games will take place during the first semester, institutions will have the autonomy to engage in an athletic experience that includes opportunities for personal skill development, growth through small group and instructional workouts, and practices using recommended safeguards.
