Mass shooting follows NBA final win

Denver Nuggets fans celebrate in downtown Denver after the end of Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. The Nuggets went on to beat the Miami Heat 94-89 to win their first NBA Championship in franchise history. (Max Paro/Getty Images/TNS)

DENVER — At least 10 people — including a suspect — were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday that police believe may be connected to a fentanyl drug deal that was taking place amid thousands of revelers amassed in downtown Denver, turning jubilant street celebrations of the Nuggets’ NBA championship victory potentially deadly.

Three victims initially were hospitalized in critical condition, Denver police said, after at least 20 shots were fired near the intersection of Market and 20th streets. All the victims were expected to survive following a rapid emergency medical response that led to four concurrent surgeries, city officials said at a briefing Tuesday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.