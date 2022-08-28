A 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 that belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales, sold for £730,000 ($857,712) at a Silverstone auction Aug. 27. The final price includes a buyer’s 12.5% premium.

The price sets an astounding new record for Escort sales, decimating the former record of £63,000 ($73,900) earned by a white 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 at auction in 2021. That one had fewer than 15,000 miles on the engine and was considered collector-quality. The sale also beat the price of the Ford Escort Ghia Prince Charles gave Diana as an engagement gift, which sold for £47,000 ($55,100) last year.

