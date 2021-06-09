2 Delta planes collide on tarmac at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Two Delta Air Lines planes with passengers aboard ran into each other late Tuesday evening while on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, officials said.
The incident, which a Delta spokesman described as “low-speed minor contact,” happened about 10 p.m. near the departure gates. One of the aircraft was heading to Pensacola, Fla., and the other was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles.
About 100 customers were aboard the flight to Pensacola, while the Los Angeles flight had about 200 passengers, Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. No customers or crew members were injured, he said.
“Our maintenance teams will address the condition of the aircraft and there are no ensuing difficulties to our schedules or operations today,” Durrant said.
The customers impacted by the incident were moved onto other planes, which departed on a delay, officials said.
“We apologize to those customers for the inconvenience and for the delay,” Durrant said.
