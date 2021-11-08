2 South Carolina children accidentally shot while adults practice target shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two children are in critical condition in a Greenville hospital after being shot while adults were shooting at targets near a home.
The children were struck with the same gunshot, Ryan Flood, spokesman for Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, said Monday.
Their ages were not released, but one child is male and the other female.
The shooting was described as “an accidental discharge,” Flood said. No charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.
The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 919 Staunton Bridge Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.