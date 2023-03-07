Two of four people kidnapped in Mexico after traveling from South Carolina have arrived in the United States, while the remains of the two who were killed are in the process of being returned, officials say.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a Tuesday briefing that “we are in the process of working to repatriate the remains of the two Americans who were killed in this incident.”
Mexican officials had announced Monday that four Americans were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen after crossing into Mexico to buy medicine.
Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee drove with Zindell Brown, Shaeed Woodard and one other friend, to Mexico and were kidnapped, Barbara Burgess, McGee’s mother, told CNN on Monday.
Zalandria Brown told USA Today that her younger brother, Zindell Brown, was among the four Americans kidnapped. She said she has been in contact with the FBI and local officials.
Brown told USA Today that her brother and two friends had traveled with a third friend, who was visiting Mexico for a tummy tuck surgery.
They were aware of the dangers in Mexico and her brother had expressed some misgivings about the trip, Brown told USA Today.
Brown also posted an amateur video on her Facebook page that other news outlets have reported as footage of the kidnapping.
