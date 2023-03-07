2 U.S. residents found dead after Mexico kidnapping

National Guard and military vehicles take part in an operation to transfer two of the four U.S. citizens kidnapped in Mexico's crime-ridden northeast, back to Brownsville in the U.S., after the other two were found dead, in Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico, on March 7, 2023. (AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

 AFP

Two of four people kidnapped in Mexico after traveling from South Carolina have arrived in the United States, while the remains of the two who were killed are in the process of being returned, officials say.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a Tuesday briefing that “we are in the process of working to repatriate the remains of the two Americans who were killed in this incident.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.