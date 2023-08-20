20 injured as driver trying to park crashes into Florida eatery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A driver who was attempting to park at a restaurant in Plantation on Friday evening instead crashed into the building, injuring 20 people and sending 12 of them to the hospital, officials said.
The driver who tried to park crashed into the Thai Meal restaurant in the Jacaranda Plaza, said Lt. Aston Bright, spokesperson for the Plantation Fire Department. Initial 911 calls came in shortly after 6:30 p.m.
Bright said the restaurant was packed with its Friday night crowd.
Firefighters set up a triage area and treated people at the scene while 12 people were taken to either HCA Florida Westside Hospital in Plantation or Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. Two were pregnant women who were transported for observation, Bright said.
The injured ranged in age and had a variety of injuries, from abrasions and lacerations to head injuries, though none were life-threatening, Bright said.
The driver who crashed into the building stayed at the scene and was not injured.
A photo showed a red car fully inside the front of the restaurant. Thai Meal is closed, and a building inspector is assessing, Bright said.
Plantation Police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after 7 p.m. that the 8100 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in both directions were closed.
The police department has not released any details about the crash or their investigation.
