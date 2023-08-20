20 injured as driver trying to park crashes into Florida eatery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A driver who was attempting to park at a restaurant in Plantation on Friday evening instead crashed into the building, injuring 20 people and sending 12 of them to the hospital, officials said.

The driver who tried to park crashed into the Thai Meal restaurant in the Jacaranda Plaza, said Lt. Aston Bright, spokesperson for the Plantation Fire Department. Initial 911 calls came in shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Tribune Wire

