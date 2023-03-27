NASHVILLE — A 28-year old woman armed with two rifles and a handgun killed at least three children and three adults Monday at a private Nashville grade school where she was previously a student, authorities said. The shooter is dead after being “engaged” by police, they said.
Three “pediatric patients” with gunshot wounds were transferred to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, according to medical center spokesperson Craig Boerner. “All three were pronounced dead after arrival,” Boerner said. Authorities confirmed later that three adults had died.
The shooter, whom police did not identify by name, was a 28-year-old woman who lived in the Nashville area and had attended the Covenant School, the site of the attack, at some point, Nashville Police Chief John Drake said during a news conference Monday.
He said he was unsure about the years when she was a student there.
She had three guns with her when she killed at least three children and three adults, according to authorities.
A law enforcement official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the weapons included two semiautomatic rifles, with at least one of the rifles identified as an AR-15-style weapon.
Drake said he did not remember whether the woman was wearing body armor during the shooting.
Don Aaron, a spokesman for Nashville police, said the shooter entered the school through a first-floor side entrance and moved from the first floor to the second, firing and killing multiple victims along the way. “There is video from the school that we are viewing now to try to learn exactly how all of this happened,” Aaron said.
When asked how she got into the building, Drake said: “All doors were locked and how exactly she got in is under investigation. … It could have been far, far worse.”
Aaron said the shooter was confronted by a group of five officers in a second-floor “lobby-type area.” He said an officer was injured by flying glass but said he was unaware of any other gunshot injuries at the scene.
Asked whether the victims were killed inside a classroom, Aaron said he could not say “at this juncture.”
President Biden said Monday in the wake of the Nashville attack that Congress must do more to pass gun regulations, including an assault weapons ban.
“We have to do more to stop gun violence — it’s ripping our communities apart, ripping the soul of this nation,” Biden said during a White House event on women in business. “We have to do more to protect our schools, so they aren’t turned into prisons.”
Biden, saying the shooter in the Nashville attack “had two assault weapons and a pistol,” urged Congress to pass an assault weapons ban.
“It’s about time that we began to make some more progress,” he said.
Biden has pushed for stricter gun-control regulation throughout his presidency, issuing an executive order to increase the number of background checks for gun sales and signing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first gun-control measure Congress had passed in 30 years. While that measure expanded background checks and provided mental health funding, it was crafted to be relatively modest to pass a divided Congress, which is why Biden is asking Congress to take up an assault weapons ban.
Biden called the Monday shooting a “family’s worst nightmare.”
“I just wanted to send my … heart out to so many parents out there,” Biden said.
Biden likened the trauma of surviving a mass killing to the post-traumatic stress that members of the military undergo after combat.
“These children, these teachers, you should be focusing on their mental health as well,” Biden said.
A bystander near the Nashville site Monday said he didn’t witness any part of the shooting but saw police swarm the school building. He also said he watched as parents hugged each other and cried while on their phones outside the school.
John Wilkinson made the 45-minute drive from his small farm town to Nashville for a chiropractor appointment Monday morning, but ended up kitty-corner to America’s latest mass killing.
“I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he told The Washington Post on Monday.
Wilkinson, 45, said his first indication something was wrong was between 10:15 and 10:20 a.m. when he saw the first police car crest a hill by the church. The police car waited for 20 to 30 seconds until they were suddenly flanked by four to five other police vehicles.
He said they drove into the school entrance, but he didn’t see officers enter the building because his line of sight was blocked.
Within five minutes, he said, about 50 police cars had arrived.
An officer then entered the building where Wilkinson was and told ordered that the doors be locked, he said.
After 20 minutes, he said, the first of six ambulances left the church property under police escort. About 20 to 30 minutes after that, he said, the other ambulances left without a police escort.
Wilkinson said the parking lot of the building where he was quickly became a holding ground for distraught parents.
He said that at about 1 p.m., he saw police vehicles escorting school buses off the property as parents waited about 150 to 200 yards away.
Wilkinson praised the police response. “They were showing unbelievable courage,” he said.
Kelly Stooksberry was at work at an office building less than a mile away from the Covenant School. As the building locked its doors, Stooksberry headed to the upper level and began to film people running toward the school.
“It was one of the most gut-wrenching things I’ve ever experienced in person,” she said. The two videos, filmed around 11 a.m. Central time before a reunification site was announced, show adults running across the street toward a police perimeter.
Several sprint past the barricade in the direction of the school.
As of Sunday, there were 13 mass shootings with four or more dead this year — killing 69 people. Since 2013, there have been at five mass killings at K-12 schools, according to a database maintained by the Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.
Monday’s mass killing is unusual in several respects: It occurred at a private school, the school serves elementary school-age students, and the suspected assailant was a woman.
The shooting Monday in Nashville was also a rare instance of a shooting at a Christian school. Only 6 percent of all school shootings have been at private schools of any type since 1999, according to Washington Post tracking.
It was not known what security measures were in place at the school. Most Christian schools have tried to harden their campuses, for instance by funneling visitors through one locked central entrance, said Jeff Walton, executive director of the American Association of Christian Schools, which has about 700 member schools. He said that where it is legal, many schools have staff members who carry weapons on school grounds. And he said the topic of school security is on the agenda at every conference he attends.
