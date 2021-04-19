3 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting at Wisconsin bar

At least three people were killed overnight Sunday in Kenosha, Wis., at a bar popular with local college students, according to police.
Police responded to Somers House Tavern just before 1 a.m. and found multiple gunshot victims, according to the Kenosha Police Department. Three people were declared dead and two others hospitalized with “serious injuries.”
A suspect, described as a Black man over 6 feet tall and wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, is still at large.
“We do not believe there is threat to the community at this time,” Sgt. David Wright said in a statement, calling the shooting a “targeted and isolated incident.”
Victims are still being identified, including their names and ages.
Sheriff David Beth said at a news conference Sunday morning that officials have not ruled out the possibility of more than one gunman.
“I don’t know if the gunman was known to the victims, but I currently believe that the gunman knew who the victims were,” he said. “Whether the victims knew the gunman, I don’t know that.”
Somers House Tavern is frequented by students from Carthage College, whose campus is less than half a mile down the road, according to Kenosha News.
A Facebook page for the bar advertises nightly events including beer pong and karaoke, as well as Jolly Rancher shots and $1 Long Island iced teas.
