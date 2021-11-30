DETROIT — A 15-year-old sophomore is accused of a shooting at Oxford High School with a semi-automatic handgun Tuesday afternoon, killing three students and injuring six others, including a teacher. Law enforcement surrounded the school, helicopters swirled and worried parents took to social media to find out what was going on.
By early afternoon, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department said it had taken the suspect — and the handgun — into custody just before 1 p.m. A motive for the shooting was unclear.
Officials said they were shocked and devastated and asked for prayers.
The initial 911 call, authorities said, came in at about 12:51 p.m., and was followed by more than 100 more. More than 60 ambulances responded, and the victims were taken to local hospitals.
Officials said there didn’t appear to be other threats, but were double and triple checking the school, where some students were reportedly hiding, according to parents who were in contact with them.
Students with transportation were allowed to leave.
“In this moment of tragedy, there are heroes showing who they are,” U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., tweeted. “Thank you to everyone who is stepping up to help in our community’s time of need.”
