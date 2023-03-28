39 migrants dead as fire highlights Mexico-U.S. tension

Viangly, a Venezuelan migrant, cries next to an ambulance in which her husband, who was injured in a fire, is being transported following a fire Monday at the immigration station in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, where at least 39 people were killed and dozens injured. Herika Martinez/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

A fire that killed 39 migrants who were about to be deported from Ciudad Juarez highlights the increasing tension over Mexico’s continued crackdown on migrants aiming to reach the U.S.

The incident on Monday night, one of the deadliest in recent history at the Mexico-U.S. border, was provoked by Venezuelan and Central American migrants in a facility in the city bordering Texas, said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday morning. The fire was started slightly before 10 p.m. in the male-only center for adults, the National Immigration Institute said in a statement.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.