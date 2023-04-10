5 dead, 8 injured in bank shooting in Louisville, Ky.

Louisville Metro Police have identified a 23-year-old man as the shooter who killed four people and injured several others in Kentucky before he was fatally shot by authorities at a downtown bank Monday morning.
Connor Sturgeon, a white male who police said was livesteaming the shooting, was a former employee at Old National Bank, the site of Monday morning’s shooting.
The new details emerged during a Monday afternoon news conference attended by city officials and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who said he’d lost a close friend in the shooting.
According to police, officers were dispatched to Old National Bank Monday morning for reports of an active shooter. When they arrived, the shooting was ongoing, but the shooter was reported dead soon after.
Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel named him Monday afternoon during a news conference. She said Sturgeon was formerly an employee with Old National Bank and assumed he was a Louisville resident.
According to the police chief, Sturgeon was killed by police gunfire. He was reported to have used a “rifle,” although police did not specifically state what type.
Gwinn-Villaroel said Sturgeon was livestreaming the shooting as it happened.
“It was tragic to know that it was out there and that it was captured,” she said in the news conference. Police were working to remove the video footage, she continued.
Police did not comment on a motive behind the shooting when asked by the media Monday.
Before Sturgeon was killed by police, he shot and killed four individuals identified as Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliot, 63; Juliana Farmer, 57; and James Tutt, 64.
