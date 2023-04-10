5 dead, 8 injured in bank shooting in Louisville, Ky.

Five people died, including the suspect, after a mass shooting in Louisville, Ky., according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Tessa Duvall/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS

 Tessa Duvall

Louisville Metro Police have identified a 23-year-old man as the shooter who killed four people and injured several others in Kentucky before he was fatally shot by authorities at a downtown bank Monday morning.

Connor Sturgeon, a white male who police said was livesteaming the shooting, was a former employee at Old National Bank, the site of Monday morning’s shooting.

