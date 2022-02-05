DALLAS — Five people were killed, including a child, and three others were wounded in an apparent murder-suicide in Navarro County early Saturday, authorities said.
Police in Corsicana, about 50 miles south of Dallas, responded to the 2900 block of West Second Avenue just after midnight when a 911 caller reported that a man had killed his family members.
Officers found a man and a woman dead from gunshot wounds inside the home, police said. Two other people at the home had been wounded and were taken to a Dallas-area hospital.
About 20 miles to the west, in Frost, Navarro County sheriff’s deputies found a man and a child who had been fatally shot and a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to a hospital in the Dallas area.
Police said authorities were able to track a suspect vehicle using its GPS navigation system and located it on FM1129 near West Roane Road, about 10 miles northeast of Corsicana.
Authorities had the vehicle’s monitoring service remotely turn off its engine. When SWAT officers approached the vehicle, they found the driver wounded from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The man received treatment at the scene and was taken to Navarro Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officials did not release the identities of anyone involved in the shootings or elaborate on the relationship between the suspect and the victims. Police did not know the conditions of the wounded victims.
Police did not release any additional information but said they were continuing to investigate.
