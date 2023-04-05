5 dead as ‘absolutely devastating’ tornado ravages southeast Missouri

Missouri State Highway Patrol posted this aerial photo, taken west of Marble Hill in Bollinger County on Wednesday after a tornado touched down in the area. Missouri State Highway Patrol/TNS

 Missouri State Highway Patrol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least five people were killed when a tornado ripped through southeastern Missouri during the early-morning hours Wednesday, officials say.

The tornado came through Bollinger County at about 3:45 a.m., according to the St. Clair Fire Protection District. Bollinger County is about 120 miles south of St. Louis. It centered around the Grassy and Glenallen areas of Bollinger County, the sheriff’s office said.

