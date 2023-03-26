5 planets will parade across the sky in rare astronomical event

More than half the solar systemâ€™s planets will align Monday in a rarely seen spectacle. (Dreamstime/TNS)

More than half the solar system’s planets will align Monday in a rarely seen spectacle, arcing across a corner of the night sky.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus will parade across the sky, accompanied by the moon and a possible star cluster. While the scenario will be visible to the naked eye, astronomers recommend breaking out the binoculars or a telescope for a more detailed view.

Tribune Wire

