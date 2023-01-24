HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — A 67-year-old “disgruntled worker” shot and killed four people at a coastal farm and three more people at another farming business near the heart of Half Moon Bay on Monday afternoon, authorities said, marking the state’s second mass shooting focused on Asian Americans in the past two days.

Chunli Zhao, of Half Moon Bay, was arrested nearly 21/2 hours after Monday’s shootings, which rocked the tranquil surfside community.

