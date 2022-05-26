The shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday was among 28 fatal shooting incidents at U.S. schools or on school grounds since 2018, resulting in the deaths of 75 people, including 60 children, according to data from Education Week and an Inquirer analysis.
Nineteen children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. It was the deadliest school shooting since 26 people were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., in 2012.
In 2022 alone, there have been 27 school shootings, Education Week reported. There were 34 shootings in 2021.
The Uvalde massacre was the 12th mass shooting since 1989 to kill at least four people at a K-12 school in the country, according to data from nonprofit, the Violence Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.