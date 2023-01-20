800 Florida manatees died in 2022 but most survived red tide

A West Indian manatee surfaces for a breath of air while feeding in a canal near the Three Sisters Springs in May at the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge in Citrus County, Fla. Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

For the second year in a row, more Florida manatees died than normal as the species battles a human-caused seagrass famine.

At least 800 manatees died statewide in 2022 after hundreds succumbed to starvation and malnutrition on Florida’s Atlantic coast last winter, according to preliminary data released this week by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.