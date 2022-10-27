A decade of drought, fire killed a third of Sierra Nevada forests

Sunset obscured by smoke-filled skies near Alder Creek Grove where Sequoia trees had grown on this Sierra Nevada ridgetop for well over 500 years. Giant Sequoia National Monument on Oct. 28, 2020, in Springville, Calif. Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Admirers of California’s Sierra Nevada mountains are familiar with the swaths of blackened trees flanking its sprawling green forest ranges. A new University of California, Berkeley study quantifies that devastation, finding nearly a third of southern Sierra conifer forests have died in the last decade.

California has seen devastating bouts of drought and record-breaking wildfire events in the last several years. From 2011-2020, a combination of fire, drought and drought-related bark beetle infestations killed 30% of forests in the Sierra Nevada mountain range between Lake Tahoe and Kern County, according to the analysis.

Tribune Wire

