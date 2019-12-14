The “papers” of political and social activist Abbie Hoffman have been acquired by a research center in Texas and among the trove of documents, photographs, memos and F.B.I. surveillance reports are some tips on how to live life.
For example, there is “100 Ways to Disappear and Live Free,” an approach to life that came in handy for Mr. Hoffman, who surfaced in the Thousand Islands in 1976 and took on the alias Barry Freed.
He appeared in the north country two years after jumping bail in 1974 after being accused of cocaine-trafficking. He became a fugitive.
Mr. Hoffman’s rule one on how to live free: “Be inconspicuous.”
“1. Avoid drawing attention to yourself; virtually any activity can be interpreted as criminal thanks to the gratuitous profusion of ‘laws.’”
“2. “Don’t exhibit ‘socially unacceptable’ behavior publicly...”
He tried his best to follow those points in the north country as his name became synonymous with Save the River organization.
ROLLING ON THE RIVER
The Dolph Briscoe Center for American History is an organized research unit and public service component of the University of Texas at Austin named for Dolph Briscoe, the 41st governor of Texas. The Briscoe Center paid Mr. Hoffman’s widow, Johanna Hoffman Lawrenson, $300,000 for the collection, said Benjamin P. Wright, the center’s associate director for communications.
Ms. Hoffman Lawrenson, a former model, was a co-organizer of Save the River. She brought the counterculture leader Mr. Hoffman to her family’s summer home at Fineview on Wellesley Island in the summer of 1976.
Ms. Lawrenson’s roots were deep in Jefferson County. Her mother, Helen Lawrenson, was from LaFargeville, as were her grandparents, Lloyd E. and Helen Strough Brown. Mr. Brown was the editor and publisher of the St. Lawrence Bulletin at Clayton and in 1907 founded the Watertown Chronicle, a short-lived publication. Mrs. Lawrenson’s father, John Lawrenson, was a co-founder of the National Maritime Union, and her mother was a frequent contributor to Esquire magazine.
Fleeing a charge that he had sold cocaine to an undercover officer in New York City, Mr. Hoffman spent two years in Mexico and Canada under various pseudonyms. When he arrived at Fineview, he originally kept to himself, hoping to elude authorities. He spent his time gardening, cooking and learning carpentry.
But the power of the St. Lawrence River became too much for him and he became an advocate for the waterway. In 1978, when he was told of the federal government’s plan to open the river to winter navigation, he couldn’t resist a new political fight.
Save the River’s membership voted him to be the organization’s spokesman. He and other supporters of the cause took small boats from island to island in the river, seeking support from people who would be most affected — because the plan, the Watertown Daily Times reported, required the blasting away of many small islands to be able to widen and deepen the shipping channel.
He wrote letters to the editor as Barry Freed, produced news releases and made public appearances.
THE GIG WAS UP
Mr. Hoffman lived in hiding along the St. Lawrence River until 1980. The Watertown Daily Times broke the story of his real identity in September of 1980, two days before Barbara Walters told viewers about her discovery with her interview with him on NBC’s “20/20.” He then surrendered to authorities and pleaded guilty to a reduced charge. He received a one-year sentence but was released after four months. He continued to visit Fineview in summers.
Mr. Hoffman died in 1989 at the age of 52 in an apparent suicide. A coroner’s report said he took a massive amount of sedatives, chased by alcohol.
At his funeral, Rabbi Norman Mendell placed Mr. Hoffman “in the Jewish prophetic tradition,” according to a Briscoe Center news release. That tradition is to “comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.”
Some pages of Ms. Walters’s transcript of her interview with Mr. Hoffman are in the collection of his papers at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History:
“I haven’t had such elaborate security precautions since an interview I did with PLO leader Yasser Arafat,” Ms. Walters said in the transcript. “In this case, Abbie arranged the whole thing. We had no idea where we were going. A chartered plane brought us to the banks of the St. Lawrence River, in a remote area of upstate New York known as the Thousand Islands. Then on a high-speed boat ride to an even more secluded spot. Suddenly, another speed boat appeared, driven by (Ms. Hoffman Lawrenson) a beautiful woman.”
Such was just a snippet in the life of Mr. Hoffman, founder of the Youth International Party (Yippies) and who was known for his outlandish and successful media events. Now, some of that life can be explored by researchers who visit the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History.
‘A FASCINATING ARCHIVE’
Mr. Wright said that following a preliminary investigation of the collection at the Dolph Briscoe Center, “we realized what a gold mine of historical material it was.”
The center is displaying selections from the Hoffman papers in its exhibit hall. The large collection is being processed and is scheduled to be open for research in a few months.
“It’s a fascinating archive,” Mr. Wright said in a phone interview. “Abbie Hoffman is an important historical figure and the Briscoe Center collects the papers of important historical figures.”
Specifically, Mr. Wright noted that Mr. Hoffman was at the center of two signature events of the 1960s: the trial of the Chicago Seven and the 1968 Democratic national convention riots. The “seven,” Mr. Hoffman among them, were political radicals accused of conspiring to incite riots at the 1968 convention in Chicago. Five of the seven, including Mr. Hoffman, were found guilty, but an appeals court in 1973 overturned the convictions.
“It goes without saying that the archives collect the papers of a lot of different people,” Mr. Wright said. “Many of them are controversial, and Abbie Hoffman was certainly one of those. He provides historians and researchers with a window into not only the tumultuous late 1960s but also to the youthful political movements of that period and how they went about raising awareness on issues they found important.”
In addition to the Chicago Seven and resulting trial, Mr. Hoffman gained national attention in the late 1960s for his theatrical protests at the New York Stock Exchange, the Pentagon and Woodstock, where he interrupted a performance by The Who to call attention to the jailing of John Sinclair, leader of the White Panther Party.
A founder of the Youth International Party (the “Yippies”), Mr. Hoffman also was known for his innovative protests against the Vietnam War.
He was born in 1936 to a middle-class family in Worcester, Mass. He graduated from Brandeis University, Waltham, Mass., in 1955 and went on to study psychology at the University of California at Berkeley.
At the top of his celebrity, Mr. Hoffman was an avid writer and speaker, touring college campuses (including Northern New York colleges) and publishing “Revolution for the Hell of It” in 1968; “Woodstock Nation” in 1969 and “Steal This Book” in 1971.
Mr. Wright said one of the strengths of the Briscoe Center is its focus on “news media history.”
“An emerging strength is the history of free speech activities, political organization, protests and social and racial justice movements,” Mr. Wright said. “That’s where the Hoffman papers fit in. They add to these sort of collections significantly.”
The papers include drafts of speeches, FBI records related to its surveillance of him, correspondence with individuals including Jimmy Carter, Norman Mailer, John Lennon, David Bowie, Allen Ginsburg and Studs Terkel.
“It’s about 75 boxes that were in Manhattan that were brought in,” Mr. Wright said.
It’s all expected to be available to researchers sometime in March.
“There are things that catch one’s eye, like postcards from John Lennon and letters from Jimmy Carter,” Mr. Wright said. “But there are deep documents in there, too — documents that historians will pore over.”
An archive such as the Hoffman collection, Mr. Wight said, is not meant to cultivate the historical legacy and memory of a particular person.
“The focus is more about making resources available and to understand the past,” he said. “The Hoffman papers are an amazing resource to be used by documentarians, historians, teachers and journalists to understand and make sense of the late 1960s in particular.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.